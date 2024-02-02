Most pet owners consider their furry friends an addition to the family. After all, our pets live with us, sleep in our beds, and even get included in the family photos. So, when you pack your bags and load your RV for your next grand adventure, it only makes sense to take your furry family member along for the ride. We’ve made a list of pet-friendly RV parks for you to add to your travel destinations.

Pet-Friendly Campgrounds

While most RV parks and campgrounds allow pets, some provide extra amenities specially designed for your canine companion. We’ll list some of the best ones below and give you a better idea of what they offer.

1. 4 Paws Kingdom Campground & Dog Retreat

This campground has earned its place at (or very near) the top of most lists of dog-friendly RV parks. This campground goes above and beyond to provide amenities to make your dog feel like royalty. With its swimming pond, multiple dog parks, and walking and hiking trails, this will be your dog’s new favorite place to visit. 4 Paws also provides human-based perks, like special events and live music; rental options for cabins, trailers, and yurts; and modern conveniences like Wi-Fi and cable.

Note: This campground does not allow anyone under 18 to stay on the property. So, if your family consists of young children in addition to dogs, this one is best visited at another time.

2. Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

A much more kid-friendly alternative to the above location, Disney’s Fort Wilderness combines the best of both worlds by also being a dog-friendly campground. There are dog walking trails, an off-leash dog park, and doggy daycare for when the rest of the family sets off for Epcot. Your four-legged family member will also get a gift called Pluto’s Welcome Kit, which includes all the necessary items to help your pet have as much fun as their humans during their stay at Disney World.

3. Riverside Campgrounds & Cabins

If the idea of parking your RV in a forest of redwoods while still being close enough to the ocean to enjoy activities like whale watching appeals to you, Riverside Campgrounds & Cabins in Big Sur, California, is the perfect place to visit. Your dog will love walks through the forest, splashing in the Big Sur River, and running along the sandy beach. The serene atmosphere makes this an ideal location when searching for pet-friendly RV parks.

4. Kampgrounds Of America (KOA)

With over 500 locations in the United States, most Kampgrounds Of America sites are pet-friendly campgrounds. At the locations that welcome animals, you will find a dog park where your pet can stretch their legs, work off some energy, and make a new friend.

5. Sun Outdoors Cape May

This dog-friendly campground and RV park is a great travel destination if you and your furry companion love the ocean. Located in an expansive forest near the New Jersey shore, this site can be your home while you and your dog explore the wooded walking trails. Take a trip to the beach to splash in the ocean. You can even take your dog on a boat tour to see ocean life up close!

