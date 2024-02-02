In this day and age, remote working is completely normal, with lots of people completing their daily tasks from the comfort of a home office. For many, this is a perfect situation, as it helps them avoid spending time and money on traveling. Of course, it does come with some additional responsibilities, including keeping office tech in good shape.

As a home worker, you don’t have a dedicated IT team on hand. Nor do you have a tech-savvy co-worker to fix your computer if it breaks down. For this reason, putting a little more effort into keeping your tech in good shape is essential. Read on to learn how!

Know When to Seek Assistance

One of the most critical lessons in fixing technology is knowing when to seek professional assistance. If the problem is too much for you to figure out yourself, go to someone with the know-how. You might be lucky and have a friend who knows Mac computers inside and out. If not, you can find dedicated Mac repair London companies to help fix the problem. Doing this means your computer will receive the best treatment, and you likely won’t have to purchase a brand-new machine (which would be far more expensive than paying for the repairs!).

Keep Up with Updates

It’s not just your computer breaking down that you need to worry about – there’s also the risk of hacking. Updates are there to help protect your machine and its data, so make sure you keep up with them. By regularly installing updates, you make the most of additional security features and bug fixes. It’s worth doing, even if it takes some time out of your day.

Switch Off

Do you have a habit of leaving your work computer running all day? That’s definitely something you should stop. By letting your computer run all the time, the hardware is more likely to get damaged. As a result, you may have to fork out for expensive repair parts or replace the computer entirely. So, when the end of the day rolls around, be sure to switch everything off. It’s also a good way of telling your brain that work is over and you can relax!

Be Careful with Public Wi-Fi

You might take your laptop away from the home office in search of a coffee shop from time to time. That makes sense – sometimes, a sense of community can help you focus. However, there is a potential risk here: public Wi-Fi. If you connect to the wrong public Wi-Fi, you could see your data get lost and stolen in an instant. So, instead of taking the risk, use your own personal hotspot to access the internet.

Upgrade When Necessary

While it’s not economically sensible to replace your home tech every year, there does come a time when it’s essential. If your computer, printer, noise-canceling headphones, or keyboard are reaching old age and there are lots of better options on the market, consider upgrading. Better technology might lead to a more productive work day.