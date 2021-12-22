A few years ago, Cameron Herren aka Cameron Herrin made the news for killing Jessica Reisinger and her daughter. After several years of trials, the courts have finally made a decision that will bring justice to the Reisinger family.

Cameron Herren’s Bio

However, who exactly is Cameron Herren, and what happened? Find out here.

Cameron Herren Family

Cameron Herren was born on September 9, 1999.

Herren’s mom is Cheryl Herren. She is the vice president of a corporate company, named State Farm Insurance. Meanwhile, his father is Chris Herrin. He works as an editor and videographer. Herren’s parents were college sweethearts, and they are currently around the age of 60 as of the writing of this article.

Herren also has a brother, named Tristan Herren, who was also involved in the unfortunate accident that killed the mother and daughter. His family moved to Tampa, Florida, when he was just 5 years old.

The Accident

On May 13, 2018, Herren was driving his Ford Mustang at high speed while street racing with his two friends along Bayshore Boulevard. Later on, he collided with the oncoming vehicle of 34-year-old Jessica Reisinger and her daughter, Lilla Raubenolt, who was only 1 year old at the time.

The collision was serious, and the parties involved were immediately brought to Tampa General Hospital. Unfortunately, the mother and daughter were declared dead shortly after they arrived at the hospital.

The Verdict

In April 2021, after 3 years of court proceedings, Cameron Herren was convicted of vehicular murder charges, which resulted in the death of a mother and child. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his charges.

3 months after his sentencing, Herren went slightly viral on TikTok, mainly because of his campaign to reduce his jail sentence. There is also a rising movement that is campaigning for his prison term to be commuted or shortened.

As of this moment, Herren is in custody at the Graceville Correctional Facility.

Net Worth

Many speculate that Cameron Herren is from a well-off family, given the vehicle he was driving at the time of the accident. Unfortunately, not much is known about his net worth, given that he was still young when the accident happened, and he didn’t have a chance to establish a career.

However, his parents set up a GoFundme account during the duration of the trial. This hints that the family is facing financial challenges.