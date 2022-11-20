You have just served yourself a steaming cup of espresso with one sugar and two creams. But as you take your first sip, you realize you are wearing an Invisalign splint. Coffee may be essential to get you through the day, but you may be worried that the heat from the coffee will affect your procedure. Below are some tips from Allure Dental about what to look for in Invisalign, why it’s worth reconsidering drinking that coffee with your splints, and some strategies for enjoying coffee without compromising your treatment efforts.

Consider Taking Your Trays Out When Drinking Anything Besides Water

With Invisalign braces, it is not in your best interest to drink coffee, let alone any beverage except bottled or tap water. Here are some reasons why you should not drink coffee when wearing Invisalign;

1. Your Teeth Is Exposed To Sugar

If you love your coffee black and without sugar, you will find some sugar and sweetener from the milk in the coffee. Drinking coffee with aligners increases the chance of tooth decay since sugar sticks to the aligners, clinging to your teeth.

2. You Risk Staining Your Trays And Teeth

Coffee contains staining elements that can discolor your Invisalign and make them visible over time. Remember that your trays hold coffee on your teeth when you consume coffee, which also discolors your teeth.

3. Heat Factors

Invisalign plates are made of “thermoplastic” materials, which soften under heating. During their original production, this is how they conform to the teeth. However, consuming scalding liquids, such as tea or coffee, can deform your trays over time.

4. You Will Be More Susceptible To Tooth Decay

Coffee is corrosive because it is acidic, and drinking sugary coffee drinks or adding sugar or cream to coffee will increase your susceptibility to tooth decay.

5. You May Develop Foul Breath

Coffee drinks can cause your mouth to dry out, leading to bad breath. Using aligners while drinking coffee exacerbates the problem.

Should You Give Up Coffee Entirely?

Don’t be afraid. If you like drinking coffee, you can do that even during your Invisalign therapy. You just need to change a few lifestyle habits. However, keep the following tips in mind; it’s not necessary to give up coffee completely when there are several ways to enjoy it without jeopardizing your treatment:

Consume Your Coffee Within 15-30 Minutes

Always wear your Invisalign for at least 20-22 hours per day. Drink your coffee quickly to shorten the time your trays aren’t in your mouth.

Carefully Uninstall And Keep The Aligners

Before drinking coffee, remove your aligners, clean them, and place them back in their case. It protects you from accidental damage or loss.

Brush Or Clean Your Mouth After Drinking Coffee

Clean your mouth after drinking coffee, if possible. If that is not possible, use water or mouthwash. It helps to keep your breath fresh, preventing stains and cavities.

Limit Using Sugary Additives

Eliminate sugar or cream or limit the amount you use when drinking coffee. In this way, you reduce the possibility of bacteria growing on your plates.

Coffee lovers who can’t imagine a day without Invisalign treatment have nothing to worry about, provided they properly remove and store Invisalign trays. You’ll have the smile you desire without having to give up your favorite beverages.

What Other Foods Can You Eat With Invisalign?

The popular saying goes. “You are what you consume” applies to diet but not to Invisalign treatment. This advanced, minimally invasive therapy does include guidelines on how, what, and when you should eat for your treatment to be successful. Most people are concerned about what to eat while wearing Invisalign. So, what foods can you eat while wearing Invisalign?

Hard meals and confectionery are okay for consumption as long as they do not throw your teeth out of alignment.

If you do not normally consume vegetables and fruits, they are ideal because they are soft and nutritious.

You can also eat pasta, but combine it with the greens suggested above.

During Invisalign treatment, soft pieces of bread are delicious and acceptable.

Drink plenty of water, especially fluoridated water, to flush out harmful germs. Contrary to popular belief, alcoholic beverages do not eliminate microorganisms.

Moderate consumption of protein drinks is also acceptable if you combine it with proper tooth brushing. Brushing your teeth after drinking helps to displace protein residues because proteins are a delayed food source for germs.

You will not disrupt your Invisalign therapy by following these instructions. The more health-conscious you are, the faster your treatment will be, and you’ll be on your way to getting that beautiful smile.