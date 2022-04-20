You can receive both CPR and First Aid training online. Therefore, you can take CPR/AED training along with First Aid. This is an ideal way to gain the knowledge needed to help in an emergency. By knowing both CPR and First Aid, you can use both skills to help out in a crisis or emergency.

For example, knowing both CPR and First Aid can be helpful if you work in childcare, work on a construction site, or you’re a parent. Knowing both skills can help immensely, whether you need to know both of them during an event or have to use them separately. They will give you the confidence needed to be proactive in a crisis.

Taking the CPR and First Aid Certification Training

When you go online to learn more about how to receive a CPR and first aid certification, you will study the training materials comfortably at your own pace at home. Both courses are featured together, so after you read the material, you’ll take a test for both courses. You don’t have to pay for anything until you pass your exams.

Learning More about CPR

When you study cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR, you’ll learn how it is used to revive a person who has experienced a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) or who may be a victim of a near-drowning. You need to know cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) if a person’s heart has stopped beating or if they are not breathing.

People who learn CPR today can learn how to give hands-only CPR without the rescue breaths. Some people feel squeamish about giving CPR along with the breaths if they have to deal with blood at a scene or they don’t have access to personal protective equipment (PPE).

However, the course will give you the information you need in case you’re using a ventilator to revive a victim.

Administering CPR: A Quick Overview of What You’ll Learn

Everything is spelled out in clear language. For instance, the course gives you the steps in administering CPR:

Check to make sure the victim is indeed not breathing

Call 911 or have someone call for emergency assistance

Clear the airway by tilting the head back slightly and elevating the chin

Begin compressions – 100 to 120 at a 2-inch depth on the chest every minute

You’ll also need to check the patient’s pulse before you begin compressions. Usually, for adults, you check the side of the neck, or the carotid artery. You’ll need to perform compressions until someone locates an automated defibrillator device (AFD) or emergency help arrives.

The CPR section of the course outlines the correct way to hold your arms and where to place your hands (in the center of the chest) when giving compressions.

What You’ll Learn When Taking the First Aid Training

When you take the first aid training, you’ll learn how to stop bleeding and the correct way to clean and protect wounds. The course will introduce you to the items in a first aid kit and how to apply first aid when dealing with trauma victims or choking. After you take the course, you’ll know the levels of certain medical emergencies and what’s involved.

Go Online and Get Your Certifications Now

Both CPR and First Aid complement one another. Getting the training is both educational and valuable. Take it from us and just see how far you’re able to take your fitness career.