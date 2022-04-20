Bitcoin was first introduced to the financial market in 2009. Since then, it has been consistently grabbing headlines in every newspaper. Ever thought about who could possibly be the genius behind such a masterpiece? Well, of course, we know Satoshi Nakamoto is the Founder of Bitcoin. However, you will be shocked to know that we only know the name of the Founder.

Everything else about them persists to be a mystery to this day. In fact, we do not have the slightest clue if Satoshi Nakamoto is an individual or a group of persons. However, after thorough research, we have been able to find some useful information on this. So, keep reading till the end.

Nakamoto- A Mystery Or A Strategy?

Bitcoin is not only one of the world’s largest Cryptocurrencies, but it is also leading the way in this space. It has become such an important name in the financial market that every investor and trader is running behind this Crypto right now. As such, it is evident to wonder at least once in a lifetime who the creator behind this genius is.

We only know that Satoshi Nakamoto created it. But everything else about them is unknown to this day. Exactly why they would hide behind the screens is still to be unraveled. However, experts believe that he was the mastermind to have mined the first Bitcoin. He was also the same person to launch a white paper on Bitcoin that gave all details about it.

Musk Suspects Szabo Is Nakamoto

Tesla Expert, Elon Musk said that he has an answer for who Nakamoto might be. Upon careful analysis, he said that is the trailblazer, Nick Szabo himself, who created Bit Gold, manages Cryptography and deals with smart contracts. But when Szabo was interviewed, he denied being Nakamoto. But what is most intriguing is that in a specific study that was conducted in the year 2014, sources confirmed that the whitepaper was indeed Szabo’s creation. In fact, the researchers also went on to describe that the similarities between the whitepaper of Bitcoin and Szabo’s writings were very undistinguished. But no matter how many speculations anyone makes, there is no point guessing until the genius reveals himself.

Although we have not been able to reach fair conclusions on this topic, it is confirmed that Satoshi Nakamoto might not be a real person. Maybe, Nakamoto is just a name someone picked up online to keep their identity anonymous. But at the end of each investigation, we always end up wondering, why would such a rich man hide? Well, there can obviously be several possible answers to this. However, the most obvious answer is to hide from the attention of the authorities. If the identity is revealed, it is obvious that the authorities could chase Nakamoto.

This was all that we know about the Bitcoin Founder, Satoshi Nakamoto. Maybe we just have to wait for the genius to reveal himself for more information.