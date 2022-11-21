Everyone knows that depreciation is a big problem for used car owners. As soon as you drive that new car off the lot, it loses value and becomes a less expensive option for future buyers. However, there are ways to slow down this process. Read on to find out.

1. Drive Slower

In addition to driving a car well-suited for your needs and budget, you can make one more simple change to slow depreciation — drive slower. Slower speeds reduce the impact of road debris and potholes on your vehicle.

Slower speeds also reduce the risk of impact damage from other cars, animals, or pedestrians. Also, since you aren’t going as fast when accelerating or braking (two common sources of wear-and-tear), your vehicle will last longer before its next scheduled oil change.

2. Get Your Car Serviced

After buying a car from Calgary used car dealerships, ensure that you keep up with regular maintenance so it can run smoothly and keep costly repairs at bay. If an issue like a leaking oil pan or faulty brakes isn’t addressed soon enough, it could cause major damage to other vital parts of your vehicle.

With regular maintenance, a mechanic can detect problems before they become serious — like a bad tire or worn brake pads.

3. Take Care of the Inside

Maintaining a clean interior not only makes the car look better but also preserves its value. If you have pets or kids who tend to get messy in the car, consider vacuuming and wiping down the interior weekly (or more often if necessary).

If you smoke in your vehicle, clean the ashtrays regularly with a disinfectant. If possible, avoid smoking altogether. This is especially important for cigarette smokers since they are more likely to leave cigarette butts behind when they’re done with them. Cigarette butts can cause fires in cars that aren’t well maintained.

4. Use the Right Kind of Fuel

If you want your car to last longer, consider what type of fuel you’re putting in it. Fuel will make a difference in how long it lasts, so pay attention to this. You need premium fuel for high-performance vehicles and regular gasoline for economy cars.

If you’re buying a used diesel car, use diesel fuel and don’t mix it up with other kinds. The wrong fuel type can considerably reduce a vehicle’s lifespan and value.

5. Beware of Rust

For many used car owners, rust is a major concern. The damage caused by rust can be anything from a minor dent to the total destruction of the vehicle’s bodywork. In addition to being unsightly, rust can weaken your car’s frame and make it unsafe to drive.

So what can you do? It may seem obvious, but the best way to slow down the rate at which your car depreciates due to rusting is through regular maintenance and repairs. Rust protection for vehicles costs very little in terms of time or money compared with repairing extensive damage that has already been done.

With a bit of research, you can buy used cars Calgary that lasts longer than their value depreciates. The key is understanding the factors that affect depreciation and looking for cars with strong resale value. The next time you’re in the market for a used car, use these tips to buy one that won’t lose its value too quickly.