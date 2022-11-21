Septic tanks are essential for commercial premises of any kind. Proper maintenance of commercial septic tanks ensures optimal functionality and performance. Failing to keep up with routine septic tank maintenance can give rise to a number of problems, including plumbing issues, environmental pollution, foul odors, and even an outbreak of diseases. If you neglect your commercial septic tank, you could end up needing a costly replacement much sooner. Unlike residential septic tanks, commercial septic systems are a whole other ballgame because they are more complex and operate on a massive scale.

At Septic Connection, we are committed to providing reliable and cost-effective septic services to help our customers keep their commercial septic tanks in perfect working condition. You can rely on Septic Connection for septic tank pumping in Greer, septic tank cleaning, septic tank repair, and other septic system services.

In this article, we will walk you through the top reasons why you need regular commercial septic tank services.

1. Keep Your Septic Tank Clean

Cleaning your septic commercial tank is essential to ensure it remains effective at treating wastewater. A neglected septic tank can lead to a myriad of problems, such as unpleasant smells wafting around your home, wastewater backups, and blockages. Routine septic tank cleaning improves your septic system’s overall efficiency and keeps the surrounding environment and water sources clean.

2. Avoid Septic System Failures

One of the main causes of commercial septic system failure is improper septic tank maintenance. If you don’t carry out essential septic tanks maintenance tasks such as septic tank pumping, septic tank cleaning, and regular inspection, you could end up with a whole host of problems. Common septic tank problems such as clogs, blockages, plumbing backups, leaks, overflowing, and bad odors can be costly to fix. The best way to prevent these septic tank failures is to have a professional septic company inspect and service your commercial septic tank regularly.

3. Extend The Life Expectancy of Your Commercial Septic Tank

On average, a properly installed and well-maintained septic tank can last between 15 and 40 years. Proper maintenance of a commercial septic tank can significantly prolong its life expectancy. Regular septic tank pumping, proper drain field maintenance, and timely septic tank repair can increase your septic tank’s lifespan.

4. Prevent Business Downtime and Hassle

If you don’t keep your commercial septic tank in good working order, it may be at risk of overflowing, and the wastewater may back up into the drains. You could even be forced to close your business until the problem is fixed. You can avoid business downtime and hassle by having a professional septic company inspect and service your commercial septic tank on a regular basis.

Call Septic Connection for All of Your Commercial Septic System Needs

Are you looking to install a new septic tank in your commercial premises? Is your septic tank exhibiting signs of failure? Do you want to schedule routine commercial septic system maintenance? No matter what your septic system needs are, Septic Connection is here to help. Whether you need septic tank pumping in Greer, drain field repair, septic tank repair, septic tank cleaning, or a diagnostic inspection, Septic Connection has got you covered.