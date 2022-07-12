A building fire is a nightmare for property owners, with or without property insurance. If you have experienced such a scenario, then we hope you are alright – and we are here to help you get things back to normal. In this article, we will help you choose the best smoke damage restoration in Atlanta. Full disclosure, though: we are one of your options. Still, we believe this will be an objective guide. If you have any questions or concerns, or if you would like to hire Tidal Wave Response, then call us today. Our live representatives are always ready to take your call, and we boast response times of under 25 minutes.

Check Their Website

A professional company that values its reputation will have a professional website that is user-friendly and informative. Skim through the website to see if the information seems legit – or if it is a bunch of gibberish. A reputable company will share all significant knowledge on the website. They will have a detailed summary of their services as well as a frequently asked questions page.

Check Their Reviews

You cannot take everything you see on the business’ website at face value. Unsurprisingly, the business will present itself in a positive light. Customer reviews, however, will provide a more objective evaluation of the business. It should be noted, though, that some customers can be spiteful and dishonest. Read multiple reviews of varying ratings to get a clear understanding of the pros and cons of each business. We also recommend reviewing the business on the Better Business Bureau.

Give Them a Call

When it comes to fire and smoke damage restoration, time is of the essence. So, give the company a call and see how quickly they pick up. Also, follow your gut feeling. If the customer representative is not friendly or helpful, then you can safely assume the service will be less than satisfactory.

Ask For a Price Estimate

A dependable business will know exactly what it takes to get the job done. Though it is difficult to give an exact price through the phone, the business should be able to give you a price estimate upfront. Top-tier companies will ask for some information and can give you an exact price upfront. Tidal Wave Response is proud to offer free price estimates upfront – and we promise to never charge overtime fees. If we say we will get the job done, then we WILL get the job done.

Do They Help with Insurance Claims?

You pay your property insurance premiums so that you are covered when emergencies happen. Unfortunately, some insurance companies can give you a hard time when submitting your claim. A great smoke damage restoration company will help make that process easier. At Tidal Wave Response, for example, we bill your insurance directly. We also help you document and record valuable evidence so that there is no unfair denial due to missing information.

