Your water heater is arguably the most important appliance in the building, delivering much-needed hot water vital for handwashing, dishwashing, laundry, showering, and general cleaning. Water heaters can easily cost a few thousand dollars, so you should put some thought into your water heater purchase.

Choose Your Water Heater Type

There are two primary types of water heaters to choose from. The traditional tank-style water heater stores water in a reservoir of a few dozen gallons. The tank of water is heated in bulk and distributed through the house. The tank’s insulation is therefore crucial. Then there is the tankless water heater. As the name suggests, this water heater saves space in your building by taking the tank out of the equation. These water heaters will heat the water as it passes through heating elements or pipes.

Choose the Fuel Type

When purchasing a water heater, it is important to also consider the fuel type the appliance will use. This will affect your energy bills as well as the efficiency of the machine. Electrical water heaters are widely available but use more energy than other options. Natural gas-powered water heaters provide reliable and quick heating, but natural gas is a dangerous element that must be monitored. Finally, liquid propane water heaters also offer reliable heating and require ventilation. They also require a storage tank.

Choose the Right Size for Your Household

Selecting the right-sized water heater will depend on how much hot water you expect to use. Determining the size will also vary based on the type of water heater you purchase.

For tank-style water heaters, you will be calculating the size of the tank. One or two people will be alright with 25 to 35 gallons. For the average family of four, a 40-gallon or 50-gallon tank should be enough to meet your demands. Add 10 gallons for every additional person.

With tankless water heaters, you will have to estimate the necessary flow rate based on your expected water usage. Tankless water heaters produce a specific number of gallons of hot water per minute. Here are some typical flow rates of common plumbing fixtures and appliances:

Faucet: 1 gpm

Shower: 2.5 gpm

Bathtub: 3 gpm

Dishwasher: 3 gpm

Laundry Machine: 3 gpm

So, if at peak usage you expect to have the dishwasher and laundry machine running while you shower, you will need 8.5 gpm from your tankless water heater.

Choose Your Price

There are many brands to choose from, each offering its own special features. If you are on a budget, then forego advanced features for savings upfront.