If you have ever noticed brown insects that are oval in shape in your bed, you are likely looking at bedbugs. They are very small insects that have likely arrived in your home unexpectedly. After traveling from a long trip and staying in hotels, you may have brought them home with you. In order to get rid of them, you will have to use certain procedures that are proven to eliminate them completely. Here is an overview of what bedbugs are, what they can do, and ways of getting rid of them using proven extermination strategies.

How To Identify Bed Bug Bites

When you first detect bed bug bites, they are likely going to be very itchy. This is what will first alert them to their presence on your body. These will subsequently develop into itchy welts and can often appear around your ankles and feet. However, wherever your skin happens to be in proximity to the bedbugs in your sheets, this is where they will begin to feed upon the blood that you will provide them with while you sleep.

How Do Bed Bugs Arrive In Most Homes?

Bedbugs are notorious for their ability to travel articles of clothing, in luggage, and certainly on the skin of individuals who are traveling. They are typically arriving at your home after having slept in a foreign bed, perhaps at a hotel or motel while traveling. Statistics have shown that at least one in five individuals has encountered bed bugs before. Those that travel the most will be in the highest percentage of individuals dealing with these infestations.

An Overview Of Bedbug Bites

When you begin to notice bedbug bites, you may discover that they are in many areas of your body. If you wear pajamas to bed, it is less likely that you will be affected in any other areas other than your neck, arms, and your ankles. You will initially notice welts on your skin, usually in a linear pattern of equidistant bites. It may begin with itching, followed by irritation and inflammation, until the welts begin to become visible. In some cases, people may experience adverse reactions such as blisters, fever, a swollen tongue, and may even difficulty breathing. Flu like symptoms has also been reported, especially in those that have an allergic reaction to bedbug bites that are primarily harmless for most people.

How To Get Rid Of Bedbugs

The first step and getting rid of bedbugs is to wash all of your sheets. This should be done at the highest possible temperature. Subsequently, you must use dryer sheets for a longer period of time at the highest settings possible. This will ensure that not only the bed bugs but also any eggs they have laid will be destroyed in the process. Outside of your sheets, specifically on your mattress, box springs, and the surrounding carpet, you should use a vacuum extensively. This will remove them physically from these areas even though you may not be able to see the bugs or eggs.

Bedbug Treatment Strategies

There are several different treatment strategies that you can use, a few of which have already been presented. Using a dryer on your sheets and clothing can kill the bedbugs very easily. For surface areas, you may want to use a hairdryer on areas such as your mattress and box springs. If you are still unconvinced that they are all gone, using peppermint oil is a great way to prevent them from coming close to you while you sleep. Another method that many people use this double-sided carpet tape. This will stick to the bed bugs in the carpet and also capture any trying to move across the floor. There are also certain types of traps, sprays, and also proven foggers that will kill them off very easily.

How To Prepare For Your Bedbug Treatment

The preparation process involves using a vacuum initially. You should also wash all your clothes, curtains, bedding, towels, and bag if possible. Prior to using any type of fogger, you should move your furniture and beds several feet from the walls. Bed bugs are so small that they can go into tiny crevices and cracks that you may not even see. Although you could use a store-bought product, many people prefer contacting a professional bed bug exterminator to complete the process.

Choosing The Best Bed Bug Exterminator Near You

In order to retain the services of a local bed bug exterminator, you must first find their listings online. You will then want to locate information about each company, sometimes in the form of reviews that you can find online. Additionally, you should inquire about the cost of the treatments they will provide. They should also be able to come out as soon as possible. All of these factors will help you choose the right bed bug extermination business that can assist you with your infestation.

These simple strategies for eliminating bedbugs should allow anyone to remove them on their own. However, due to the size of bed bugs and how easily they can hide in cracks and virtually unseen places, an exterminator may be your best option. By evaluating the various bedbug extermination businesses near you, you can quickly receive the help that you need to remove them entirely. Start looking today for one of these professional businesses that can offer you this much-needed service in your community.