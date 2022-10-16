Many homeowners are turning their properties into smart homes. The fast-evolving technology makes it easy to find things you can add at home that are modern and provide convenience, comfort, and safety. It includes items that you can use in your bathroom. Here are the top bathroom technologies to consider, whether you are having a bathroom upgrade or building one from scratch.

Digital faucets

They come with various features, like detecting when your hands are not under the faucet, so it automatically stops the water. It helps conserve water, which is environment-friendly and lowers utility bills. Some also come with controls, which you can program to set the temperature and pressure. In addition, they are touchless, making them convenient and more hygienic, especially if the bathroom is shared with other household members and guests.

Air bath

An air bathtub is available in different sizes and designs. Examples are corner and freestanding baths. If you love soaking in water, you may want to get one, as it has a hydrotherapy feature that relieves joint and muscle pain. It also lets you set the temperature, thus preventing burn and ensuring comfort. An air bath also has running pumps, which eliminate bacteria, so cleaning will not be difficult. However, it’s not cheap, and it requires a professional for installation.

Shower cubicles

You don’t have to install a separate shower enclosure because you can get a shower cubicle. Even if your bathroom is tiny, there are small shower cubicles that would fit yours. Some of their features include an LED screen where you can conveniently control the settings, such as temperature and water flow. Others come with Bluetooth speakers letting you enjoy the music while taking a shower and lighting to set the mood.

Modern toilets

These toilets have low water flow, making them energy savers. If you are like most people who don’t enjoy cleaning the toilet, modern ones have self-cleaning features that automatically clean themselves with a press of a button. The night light will efficiently tell you where the toilet is at night. Other advanced features include a lid that automatically opens and closes and a heated seat making it more comfortable to use, especially on cold days.

High-tech mirror

Even bathroom mirrors are now advanced, as there are options that give you the function of a regular mirror and a smartphone in one. So, if you want to check the news or watch videos while doing your hair or while you prep for work or a night out, you don’t need to use your phone, as you can do this with a smart mirror.

Smart showers

Conveniently control your shower settings using an app on your smartphone or a wall interface. Its safety features prevent burns from water that’s too hot. However, if you want more features, you can go for a showercubicle with water jet spray for a soothing massage or steam for a relaxing shower.

Several more technology can bring your bathroom experience to the next level, including a waterproof TV and refrigerated cabinet to keep medicines and beauty products adequately stored.