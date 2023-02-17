Whether you have a long-held, deep-seated passion for sports and have, for many years now, devoted all your free time to hone your sporting craft, or else your career is a physically demanding one, then you have clicked on the right article.

Here are some of the most fashionable, comfortable, and stylish options for men with physically active lifestyles.

Thin & Breathable Jackets

The great struggle when dressing for physical work, especially in cold, winter weather, is that, regardless of how low the temperature is, when you are working, you are going to become hot and sweaty quickly.

So, therefore, when looking to invest in a few staple pieces of fashionable clothing for the coming year, look to purchase one or two thin, breathable, and neutrally colored jackets. Moreover, choosing a jacket or coat in a darker color, such as deep gray, navy blue, or even black will elevate the outfit to the next level when it comes to attending a drinks function after work.

Underwear Made from Premium Fabrics

Lots of men’s underwear collections are almost entirely comprised of bumper packs of boxers or briefs, which have been gifted on birthdays and Christmas by female relatives and, therefore, they never pay much attention to the quality.

Now is the time to start taking control of your undergarments. Shop online for comfortable, supportive, and high-quality mens pouch underwear and start looking after your body, from the bottom upwards.

It’s All About the Boots

Working in an outdoor environment, you will no doubt have been supplied or at least advised to invest in the right footwear.

However, if hiking the mountains in California or exploring the magnificence of the natural wonders of Yosemite, the right footwear needs to be practical and functional, yet still, entirely fashion-forward. Luckily, hiking boots are now very much on trend and have heavily infiltrated the top fashion designers’ consciousness.

The main elements to look for in a practical and high-fashion boot include:

A leather upper

Dark brown or deep tan outer colors

Laces which are hidden under the tongue

A memory foam insole

A quality and thick outer sole

Weatherproof Trousers

When it comes to waterproof trousers, you would be forgiven for instantly conjuring images of ill-fitting, squeaky khaki trousers from your childhood.

Believe it or not, the world of weatherproof trousers has been shaken-up beyond all tangible recognition. Leading men’s designers are even branching out into their own high-end ranges. Colombia, RAINS, Patagonia and Fjallraven all offer well-fitting, breathable, supportive, and sustainable weatherproof trousers to ensure you are as comfortable as you are stylish.

Long-Sleeved Tees

Finally, the other important staple for your closet as a man with an active work life, an active homelife, or indeed a combination of both, is a white long-sleeved t-shirt and the same style in black.

White and black go with absolutely any color and are perfect for layering under jackets, sweaters, and larger coats, with long-sleeved t-shirts being the perfect way to keep you warmer in the winter months too.