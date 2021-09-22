After spending almost 30 years working as a dance teacher and choreographer, Dana Hayes decided it was time to say goodbye.

Not knowing what to do next, Dana transitioned to the AV industry and became a successful adult actress.

With a career that many could criticize and shame, the actress is proud of the success she has accumulated over the years.

Dana Hayes’s Bio

The article details the most important information about her life. So, without further ado, keep reading to discover more about Dana Hayes.

Early Life

Dana Hayes was born on August 13, 1954. Her zodiac sign is Leo. As of September 2021, the actress is 67 years old. Dana was born in Mision City, British Columbia, Canada. She holds Canadian nationality.

When it comes to her educational background, not much is known. We can assume that she has at least a high school diploma.

Her family life is also private and not shared with the public.

Career

Dana Hayes has spent 28 years working as a dance teacher and choreographer. Initially, this was supposed to be her profession until her retirement days, but she decided to change professions.

In 2003, the former dance instructor decided to become involved in the adult movie industry. Thanks to the many movies and commercials she has appeared in, Dana has accumulated a fortune of approximately $700k.

Her fortune is only going to expand as the actress isn’t retired yet.

Private Life

The only information that’s known about her private life is that Dana is married. However, it’s uncertain whether she has children from her marriage.

She seems like an outgoing and bubbly person, who likes to be surrounded by her friends and family.

Body Measurements

The adult actress is 5 feet 5 inches tall, while she weighs around 70 kg. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Conclusion

The former dance instructor said goodbye to the dance world and changed professions when she was in her forties.

Even though some argue that it’s a bit late for her transition into the adult movie industry, Dana began starring alongside young male actors.

The actress holds Canadian nationality and has a husband. When she’s not shooting movies and commercials, Dana has many hobbies such as photography, reading, and traveling.

It’s unknown whether she has kids with her partner.