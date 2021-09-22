Elliot Grainge may be known as Sofia Richie’s new beau, yet he has been present in Hollywood’s social life for years.

The relationship may be in the beginning phase, however, many wonder how he managed to steal Sofia’s heart following her break up from Scott Disick. There’s news that Elliot and Sofia already bought a house together and are living together.

In this article, you will find out more about Elliot Grainge and his age. Keep reading!

Elliot Grainge’s Age

Elliot Grainge was born on November 6, 1993. He will be 28 years old in November 2021.

Others Fact

Famous Parent

Elliot had a lot of support from his dad while growing up. In fact, since he was a child, Elliot has been exposed to the fancy lifestyle of musicians. His father, Lucian Grainge, is the main member of Universal Music Group.

If this doesn’t ring a bell, let us tell you that Lucian has worked with Jay-Z, ABBA, U2, Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, and many others.

Elliot wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps, so slowly making his way into the industry seemed inevitable.

Most of his childhood days were spent in England. In 2009, Elliot moved back to the States and finished college at Northeastern University, in Boston.

Career

Sofia’s boyfriend is the CEO of the independent record label, 10K Projects. The company is located in Los Angeles.

Although the company isn’t as famous as his dad’s notable Universal Music Group, Elliot is trying to become successful.

In recent times, his company began collaborating with various musicians, such as Trippie Redd and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Net Worth

When it comes to his net worth, the exact amount of money he has accumulated over the years isn’t known.

We estimate, however, that he has made approximately $4 to $5 million.

Thanks to his work as a record label founder and music executive, Elliot has made it on the “30 under 30” Forbes list. Based on this evidence, we can safely say that he has made a decent income that could support his lifestyle.

Conclusion

Elliot is working hard to gain success. Currently, he resides with his girlfriend Sofia Richie in Los Angeles.

