Deacon Reese Phillippe is, basically, a celebrity kid born to Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. His birth in itself was enough to catch the public’s eye, who have been following his life since then.

However, Deacon is not just a celebrity kid, but also a songwriter. He displayed his first debut in July 2020, which hit and opened doors to untold opportunities.

Deacon Reese Phillippe’s Bio

Let’s get on facts about Deacon Reese Phillippe, his background, parents, girlfriend, career, and more.

Background

Deacon was born on 23rd October 2003 to singer Ryan Phillippe and Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon in California, United States of America. At birth, his parents named his ancestor and a big name in the baseball field, Louis “Deacon” Phillippe.

Other than that, he is lucky to have two sisters and a brother, some being step-siblings. Ava Phillippe is his only real sister, while Tennessee James Toth is his maternal step-brother. Then there is little Kai Knapp, his paternal step-sister.

Unfortunately, Deacon’s parents divorced in 2007 when he was only four. However, the separation did not deny the boy all the love and affection that he deserved from both his parents.

Ryan and Reese were granted shared custody over Ava and Deacon by the court during their divorce verdict. They have done this successfully, showing the kids all the love, support, and lavish life that celebrity kids deserve.

School

Deacon attended Private Elite School for high school, and he is yet to join college.

Relationship

Deacon has a girlfriend, who he posted on his Instagram account. Sadly, we are yet to discover her name because he did not disclose a name to go with the pretty photo.

Career and Social Media

Deacon has a large social media following, though he only opened his Instagram account in 2016 and is barely active.

In July 2020, the young celebrity launched his first single, Long Run, in which he had a melodious Nina Nesbitt’s voice. Both his parents went to their social media to congratulate him on his summer song and wished him luck on the music career.

The song hit well enough to pave the way for the young star in the music industry. We hope he makes a continuous appearance to secure his foundation.

Net Worth of Deacon Reese Phillippe

The July 2020 debut was his first to give him an income, and so we cannot clearly convey the young lad’s net worth yet. However, he has a posh lifestyle as the son of two celebrities who love and care for him.