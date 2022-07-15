Specifically, the following key links are compared:

Troubleshooting (2.5 hours, including fault diagnosis report time)

1. Examination design: HCIE and CCIE are quite difficult in terms of design ideas, but Cisco is actually more difficult. According to the difficulty score, HCIE scores 3 points and CCIE scores 6 points. There are two reasons:

Troubleshooting is the core of the CCIE Exam, while the core of the HCIE Exam is the interview. Therefore, the replacement of some troubleshooting questions in CCIE is more frequent, while the replacement cycle of troubleshooting questions in HCIE is longer.

There are some mistakes the examiner occasionally adds in the troubleshooting of CCIE, which are reflected in Huawei’s on-site interview.

2. Examination Interface: CCIE’s interface is more concise, easy to read, and beautiful.

Because the troubleshooting time is only two hours and the test questions are composed of dozens of devices, the clarity of the topology map and the description of the questions are very important, otherwise, candidates will spend a lot of time on these two aspects.

Cisco’s interface design is more concise, including the clarity of the topology diagram, font, spacing, etc., so that candidates can easily find relevant device information on the diagram.

In terms of topic description, Cisco is more specific. For example, it clearly stipulates that PC1 should be able to Ping PC2 after troubleshooting, while Huawei describes that a network segment can ping another network segment.

Fault Diagnosis Report

1. Examination design: HCIE is more difficult than CCIE. According to the difficulty score, HCIE will be given 6 points and CCIE will be given 3 points.

CCIE and HCIE fault diagnosis assessment are similar. Specifically, it simulates the analysis process of a technical expert after encountering a fault problem to locate the fault point.

For example, the fault point is 4 devices, of which device 1 fails and cannot log in, device 2 can only be tested and cannot view the configuration, and two devices 3-4 can log in and view the configuration information. Candidates are required to carefully analyze the operation of the three devices 2-4, judge the cause of a faulty device, and give solutions

CCIE is in the form of multiple-choice questions . HCIE requires candidates to express themselves to others in clear words.

Because everyone has different ways of thinking and the ability to organize words, HCIE is difficult right here.

In the process of HCIE diagnosis, if the examinee exaggerates, points will be deducted. For example, the examinee has written a lot of fault analysis descriptions. Although some descriptions may be the fault points in theory, if it is not the fault point reflected on the other three devices, it will be deducted. Once the diagnosis does not score, the whole lab test will be counted as a fail, so it puts great pressure on the examinee.

In the writing process of the HCIE diagnosis report, points will be deducted due to language organization, logical order errors, typos, etc.

2. Examination interface: there are multiple-choice questions in CCIE Exam. Candidates write the answers in Notepad and then archive them in HCIE Exam.

CCIE adopts multiple-choice questions. The advantage is that the score is simple, not easy to make mistakes, and the candidates’ answers can be followed.

HCIE adopts the method of small paper, which has the advantage of more comprehensive investigation, but the scoring process is complex and prone to human scoring errors.

Lab Configuration (5 hours)

In lab configuration, HCIE and CCIE are very similar. There is no other difference except that the knowledge outline is slightly different. Here, each score is 5 points.