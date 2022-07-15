If you’re planning to run a high-quality and engaging photography contest for your brand, you will be able to reap numerous benefits. However, you also need to be aware of some pitfalls that might affect the severity of the photography contest.

The popularity of high-quality images is gaining rapidly due to the boost of various photo-based social media platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest, etc. Not to mention, the camera of mobile devices are getting so much better than they are capable of competing with professional DSLR cameras. This is why many business owners and marketers are searching for new and engaging ways to reach and build a relationship with their targeted audience. Running a photography contest is one of the best and most effective ways for marketers to boost engagement with their potential customers. Continue reading the article to know the complete guide to running a successful photography contest.

Make Sure You Define Your Goals

While running a photography contest, you need to ensure the goals of the competition need to include one or more of the following points:

Capable of creating a strong community

Capable of boosting overall brand awareness of your company. As per Baerpm, brand awareness is important for a company.

Uncover new markets as well as niches

Receive feedback on your business offerings

Engage with potential clients and customers

Develop brand ambassadors

Promote or launch an offering

Despite your objective, don’t forget to measure the results while running a photography contest. When you have baseline metrics, you will not only be able to analyze the outcomes properly but you can also boost the performance of the online photo competitions.

Pay Close Attention to the Campaign

Consider setting the photography contests apart from the crowd so that you can align them with your brand perfectly. This will help your photography contest receive more high-quality and creative submissions.

You also need to choose an engaging theme for the photography contest. This way you will be able to steer the contest in the proper direction, which is one of the most important factors if UGC is your primary objective.

It doesn’t matter what you decide, make sure the focus of the photography contest is aligned with the mission of your organization. However, make sure you choose a theme for the photography contest that is achievable by most participants.

Select a Prize

This is an important part of running a successful photography contest. Even though cash, iPad, and TV prize will help you accumulate a lot of entries, you can also provide the products and services of your company as the prize. This will not only help you make the photography contest more focused on your brand, but you can also save a significant amount of money.

If it’s possible, combining the giveaway items is also a great solution, where the big items will be awarded to the winner of the contest and the small items will be awarded to the runner-ups.

When you offer a great prize to the winner, you will be able to enhance the reach of your company.

Conclusion

This is the guide you need to know to run a successful photography contest. Do you have any other queries? Make sure you visit our website or contact us. We will help you out.