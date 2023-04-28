For space aficionados and anybody curious to learn more about NASA’s historic missions, Kennedy Space Center is a must-visit location. With a wide range of exhibits, attractions, and experiences to explore, it’s no wonder that millions of visitors flock to this iconic space center every year. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the best Kennedy Space Center stores and map to help you plan your visit and make the most of your time at this incredible destination.

The Best Kennedy Space Center Stores

No visit to Kennedy Space Center would be complete without taking home a few souvenirs to commemorate your trip. Here are some of the best stores to check out during your visit:

Space Shop:

This is the official store of the Kennedy Space Center and is located in the Visitor Complex. You’ll find everything from clothing and accessories to toys and games, all inspired by NASA’s historic missions.

Astronaut Marketplace:

Located in the Astronaut Hall of Fame, the Astronaut Marketplace is a great place to find unique gifts and souvenirs. You’ll find a variety of items, including autographed photos, space-themed jewelry, and official NASA patches.

The Mars Store:

If you’re a fan of Mars exploration, then you won’t want to miss The Mars Store. Located in the Mars Base 1 exhibit, this store features a variety of Mars-related souvenirs, including t-shirts, mugs, and even freeze-dried ice cream.

Kennedy Space Center Map

To make the most of your visit to Kennedy Space Center, it’s important to have a good understanding of the layout of the center. Here’s a breakdown of the different areas of the Kennedy Space Center map:

Visitor Complex:

This is the main area of the center, where you’ll find most of the exhibits and attractions. This includes the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, the Heroes and Legends exhibit, and the IMAX theater.

Saturn V Center:

This area is located a few miles from the Visitor Complex and features the massive Saturn V rocket. You’ll also find a range of exhibits and interactive experiences here.

Launch Complex 39:

This is where NASA’s Apollo and Space Shuttle missions launched from. While not open to the public, you can take a bus tour to see the launch pads and other facilities.

Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge:

This is a 140,000-acre wildlife refuge that surrounds Kennedy Space Center. It’s home to a wide variety of plant and animal species, including alligators, manatees, and bald eagles.

Planning Your Visit

When planning your visit to Kennedy Space Center, it’s important to keep in mind that the center can get crowded during peak tourist season. To avoid long lines and crowds, it’s recommended to visit early in the morning or later in the day. You should also consider purchasing your tickets online in advance to save time and avoid waiting in line.

In addition to visiting the main attractions of the Kennedy Space Center, there are several other things to do in the surrounding area. The nearby Cocoa Beach is a great place to relax and soak up the sun, and the Brevard Zoo is another popular attraction that is located just a short drive from the Kennedy Space Center.

Conclusion

Kennedy Space Center is a destination that should be on every space enthusiast’s bucket list. From its impressive exhibits to its historic launch facilities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And with the best Kennedy Space Center stores and maps, you’ll be well-equipped to make the most of your visit and take home some incredible souvenirs to remember your trip by.