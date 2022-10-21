When a person dies, the family takes the deceased’s body to a funeral home for cremation. Typically, the process consists of burning the body at a high temperature, which results in ash. This ash and other body fragments are cremains, which one stores in an urn. You can do several things with this. Keep it in the jar to remind yourself of the presence of your loved one who is no more around you, or scatter the remains in the open land. Most people use cremation as a natural process to deal with their loved one’s body. It’s affordable and environmentally friendly also compared to burials.

Do you wonder what you can do with the ash to honor the memories of someone you loved a lot? If you need help with this service, Sorensen Funeral Home near St. Petersburg can be an option. Here are a few ideas.

At the sea

You can scatter your family member’s or near and dear ones’ ash in the ocean water at a distance of about three nautical miles from the coast. MPRSA allows people to do this, and no special permit you need for this purpose. Still, you must inform the EPA about this in less than 30 days as per the law. You will have to visit the state agency for permits for the lake and river.

Memorial Jewelry

From glass beads to diamonds, the ashes can take different forms. You can turn them into memorial art if you don’t want to separate yourself from the cremains. Many companies specialize in this innovative art. Nothing can compare to this experience. You will be able to feel your loved one’s protection and fondness in these forms and shapes.

On the cemetery plot

The cemeteries usually offer designated areas to deal with cremated remains. They can have a site where you scatter it. Or, they can have a small burial plot or a big decorative urn where you can keep the ash.

Vinyl records

Some cremains storage ideas include turning the ash into vinyl records, which is unique. Some companies help make a vinyl album from ashes for over USD$4000. When you play the album, the ashes can pop and crack. Or, you can use the sound in the music. A few get jacket covers made with engravings of their loved one’s life journey.

At home

You have different storage options – keep the ash on a mantle, shelf, or in an urn. You get decorative pots to match the background. Make sure to place it somewhere that’s not accessible to pets and kids. A few families plant trees with the ashes in their backyards. It tends to be a small tribute to the ones who have left them behind. However, the main challenge with this idea is you will no longer be able to carry the cremains back if you move out of the property.

Losing someone is never easy. You can never prepare for anyone’s departure from the world for good. However, the life cycle is such that you have to accept it. But their memories can always stay with you in the physical form of cremains.