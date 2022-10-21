Every business and homeowner needs to be aware of black mold. As it is, mold is tricky because it can lead to multiple health problems when you aren’t careful. According to the CDC, black mold might not be dangerous by itself compared to any other kind of mold. However, the toxins that black mold releases can be dangerous to a few people compared to other kinds of mold.

However, just in case when you notice that your house has traces of black mold, you need to opt-in for a home cleaning solution. These professional service providers are effective in identifying the areas infested by black mold and will clean them up in the best way possible. They will refrain from using toxic chemicals and cleaning solutions that might leave a pungent odor in the room and can cause breathing issues. To know more about this, you can check out The CleanUP Guys.

What must you know about black mold?

Look around, and you will find mold everywhere. And mold releases spores into the air available in the environment every season. Moisture breeds some amount of mold. That aside, for mold to grow, there is a need for a cellulosic food source. Hence, there is a chance that it will breed on cellulosic building materials such as wooden structural materials and paper-faced drywall. However, it has an opportunity to grow almost anywhere.

The black mold term that has been given by media refers to this species scientifically as Stachybotrys Chartarum. You can identify it owing to its greenish-black shade and a definitive recognition which you can make only via microbiological sampling. Usually, it is visible, but it can hide well beneath the walls and floorboards when there is hidden moisture. Even in a wet, warm environment, black mold can spread quickly, leading to various health issues.

Exposure to black mold

There is a chance that you fall sick and witness certain health symptoms when you get exposed to black mold in any capacity. For instance, if you ingest, inhale, and have been exposed to this for a long time, you will face health problems. It can make you cough relentlessly and have red eyes, itchy eyes, and skin. You can also experience wheezing, scratchy throat, and various allergy-related symptoms.

The symptoms can sometimes get more dramatic for you in case you suffer from a weak immune system. Also, if you suffer from asthma and other respiratory issues that got aggravated due to covid, exposure to black mold can cause you problems. At times, there are more severe issues such as memory loss, nerve issues, anxiety, and trouble in concentrating.

Do you suspect that your house is infested with black mold? If yes, check with an expert cleaning service provider and get your house cleaned. These service providers will reach the more remote corners where you might not suspect the presence of black mold. And as you repeat the cleaning sessions twice or thrice a year, you can stay away from black mold.