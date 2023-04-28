As the world reopens for travel, many people are looking for unique and beautiful destinations to visit. One such destination that has gained popularity in recent years is the Dubai Miracle Garden. Located in the heart of Dubai, the Miracle Garden is a breathtaking floral paradise that features over 45 million flowers arranged in stunning designs and patterns. To help you plan your visit, we have put together this comprehensive guide on Dubai Miracle Garden tickets and Miracle and Butterfly Garden tickets.

Dubai Miracle Garden Tickets

The Dubai Miracle Garden is open from November to May, making it the perfect winter escape for those looking to escape the cold. Tickets for the garden can be purchased online or at the gate. We recommend purchasing your tickets online in advance to avoid long queues at the gate.

General admission tickets for adults cost AED 55 ($15) per person, while tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 12 cost AED 40 ($11) per person. Children under the age of 3 are admitted for free. There are also discounted tickets available for groups of 20 or more people.

For those looking for a more exclusive experience, the Miracle Garden also offers VIP tickets. These tickets include access to a VIP lounge, a welcome drink, and a guided tour of the garden. VIP tickets cost AED 150 ($41) per person.

Miracle and Butterfly Garden Tickets

In addition to the Dubai Miracle Garden, the Miracle Garden also features a Butterfly Garden. This garden is home to over 15,000 butterflies from 26 different species. To visit both gardens, you can purchase a combination ticket.

General admission tickets for the Miracle and Butterfly Garden cost AED 120 ($33) for adults and AED 80 ($22) for children between the ages of 3 and 12. Children under the age of 3 are admitted for free. Like the Dubai Miracle Garden, there are also discounted tickets available for groups of 20 or more people.

Tips for Visiting the Gardens

When visiting the Dubai Miracle Garden and the Miracle and Butterfly Garden, there are a few tips to keep in mind to make the most of your experience. Here are some of our top tips:

Visit in the morning or late afternoon to avoid the heat of the day.

Wear comfortable walking shoes as the gardens are quite large and require a lot of walking.

Bring sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun.

Bring a camera to capture the stunning beauty of the gardens.

Don’t forget to stop by the souvenir shop to take home a piece of the garden with you.

In Conclusion

The Dubai Miracle Garden and the Miracle and Butterfly Garden are truly stunning attractions that should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. By following our comprehensive guide on Dubai Miracle Garden tickets and Miracle and Butterfly Garden tickets, you can plan your visit with ease and make the most of your experience. Don’t forget to take plenty of photos and enjoy the beauty of these incredible gardens.