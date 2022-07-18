As per reports, more than 9% of Indians suffer from diabetes. This illness is becoming extremely common among Indians, with more than 1 million people being diagnosed with diabetes.

When you have a high blood sugar level, you will end up suffering from some serious health complications such as stroke and heart failure. However, if you manage to follow prescribed medicine, exercise, and proper diet, you will be able to manage the symptoms and complications of diabetes so that you can live a healthy lifestyle.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is one of the most common health complications that occur when the blood glucose or blood sugar level becomes too high. This happens due to the inability of developing insulin in the body or due to the resistance of the body to insulin.

Most people suffer from type 1 diabetes during their childhood. On the other hand, type 2 diabetes can be found in people of any age, but it’s mostly common amongst older people.

There is also another condition known as prediabetes which occurs when the blood sugar level is high but not too low to cause type 2 diabetes. Here are the early signs of diabetes you need to be aware of.

Frequent Urination

This is one of the most common diabetes early signs that you need to know. When the blood sugar level in your body is high, it will make your body urinate more frequently. Frequent urination is an early sign of diabetes that you will be forced to wake up and go to the bathroom.

Fatigue

When the blood sugar level of your body is high, your body will try to do everything to remove the excess amount of sugar. This process will not only create a server impact on your body, but it will affect the process of your body that converts glucose into energy. Hyperglycemia or excess amount of sugar in the blood comes with fatiguing effects just like the other symptoms. Apart from that, dehydration will cause more urination. This is another common cause of diabetes you should know.

Blurred Vision and Increased Hunger

The small blood vessels and tissues in your eyes will be affected by the excess amount of sugar in your blood. This will make the lens swell which will cause blurred vision. As the blood sugar level in your body will fluctuate, your vision might get worse or become normal, depending on the situation. As per WebMD, diabetes can affect your eyes.

Additionally, the high blood sugar level will boost the hunger in your body. You will think that you need to eat more to satisfy your hunger. This is because your body will get rid of the glucose that you’re receiving from the food, which will increase your sensation of hunger.

Slow Healing Process of the Cuts and Wounds

Just like blurred vision, the blood vessels of your body will also be damaged due to diabetes. This will weaken the blood circulation of your body. Due to this, blood will fail to reach and heal the affected parts of your body.

Conclusion

These are the common early signs of diabetes you should know. Make sure you contact us if you have any questions.