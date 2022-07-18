NEET PG is a well-recognized computer-based entrance exam for admissions to MS or MD or other Post Graduate diploma courses that are offered in different private, government, Central or Deemed, AFMS, and ESIC medical institutions across India. This test is conducted online all over India once every year by NBE or the National Board of Education. All candidates must be MBBS graduates and should register on NBE’s official website to have the passport to appear for this prestigious national-level medical entrance exam. According to the Times of India, every year, there are around 2 lakh aspirants who take this entrance exam proving beyond doubt the immense popularity of the NEET PG exam.

What are some of the eligibility criteria for NEET PG?

Candidates should enroll if they have completed MBBS successfully from an institution or university-affiliated officially with the MCI.

If you are an aspirant, you must complete the mandatory internship within the specified time frame.

You must be permanently or provisionally certified by the State Council of India or the Medical Council of India.

All aspirants should seek complete information about the entrance test and know details like the precise mode of exam, timings, the total number of questions, syllabus, etc., well before starting to prepare for this highly competitive exam. You have easy access to all relevant information about this test.

What are the expert tips for candidates of NEET PG?

It is critical to prepare for neet pg so you can do well and get selected for a post-graduation medical course from a renowned medical institution.

Go through the entire syllabus, including the topics and sub-topics for gaining comprehensive knowledge. You may identify the topic with maximum weightage and even the topic with least weightage.

Familiarize yourself with the marking scheme and paper pattern. NEET PG entrance exam will be following a negative marking system. Hence, desist from random guesswork.

Practice previous years’ NEET PG question papers and sample papers. Understand precisely, what questions may be asked after meticulous research and analysis of the previous years’ NEET PG entrance test papers. Make a comprehensive list of all the subjects and topics to be covered.

Start with the fundamentals. It is best to learn all the short subjects and basics well. These are relatively easier to understand, and you could rest assured of covering 60 percent of your NEET PG syllabus if you study the basics properly and have a grasp of the fundamental topics and concepts.

Chalk out a routine or timetable and firmly stick to it. You should focus your attention on NEET PG preparation by devoting a minimum of 8 hours every day to studies.

Keep making notes and highlighting critical information.

Enroll in the test series and mock tests too. Mock tests are best for boosting your speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

What is the sure-shot mantra for success in NEET PG?

It is not easy to prepare for NEET PG on your own without seeking guidance from a qualified and experienced mentor. Consider attending satellite lectures to stay on top of complex topics. Online video tutorials may be best for understanding difficult topics.

Conclusion

Regular revision is the key to achieving higher scores in your NEET PG. Follow all the tips discussed above and rest assured to gain success. Do daily revision for an hour to keep up with the entire syllabus. You can have a greater number of revision cycles for better preparations.