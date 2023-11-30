Industrial settings provide an unexpectedly welcoming environment for birds. Think about it: the abundance of structures for nesting, minimal human interference, and even the accidental food sources – these factors turn factories and warehouses into avian hotspots. However, as beautiful and vital to our ecosystem as they are, they bring an array of challenges to these industrial zones.

How many times have you had to halt production because of nests clogging machinery, or damage to equipment from acidic droppings? Safety hazards from slipping on bird waste, or even the risk of spreading diseases like histoplasmosis, are real concerns.

But how do you address this issue responsibly considering most “recommended” chemicals are toxic and potentially harmful? You’ll be surprised to learn that there are eco-friendly bird control solutions for industrial locations that are not just safe but effective. Sometimes the best answers don’t come from the lab – they come straight from nature. Let’s get started:

Natural Bird Control Methods

Natural Repellents

Nature has its own way of providing solutions, and when it comes to bird control, plants can be your allies. Some plant species, like lavender, rosemary, or marigolds, emit scents or produce substances that birds find unpleasant.

By strategically planting these natural repellents around your warehouse, you can create a bird-deterring barrier that doesn’t harm the birds but makes them think twice about settling in your vicinity.

Birth Control

Bird birth control is an innovative approach to managing bird populations in a humane and eco-friendly way. So, how does it work?

A contraceptive pill is introduced into bird feed, and when birds consume this bait as part of their diet, it discreetly affects their ability to reproduce. Specifically, it interferes with the hatching of eggs.

When used consistently over time, you’ll begin to notice a decline in the bird populations around your industrial facility. Why? Because there aren’t new generations of birds being added to the existing population.

Falconry

Falconry is a centuries-old practice that uses the power of nature to control bird populations. It employs trained birds of prey, usually falcons or hawks, to discourage unwanted birds from your industrial site. These raptors are natural predators for many smaller bird species, and their presence alone is often enough to keep other birds at bay.

Decoys and Bioacoustics

Sometimes, you don’t need to bring the actual predators into your industrial setting. You can just use sounds and decoys that mimic their presence.

Bring in lifelike decoys, such as statues or models of birds of prey, and pair them with bioacoustic systems that emit predator sounds. The combination creates a convincing illusion that can deter unwanted birds from your industrial area.

To maximize the effectiveness of this approach, make sure you move the decoys and change the location of the bioacoustic systems regularly. Birds are smart and can become accustomed to stationary threats, so introducing variability keeps them on their toes.

Other Eco-Friendly Methods

Physical Barriers

Physical barriers like netting and spikes provide a direct and humane way to keep birds away from critical areas in your industrial facility.

Bird netting consists of fine mesh that acts as an effective barrier to prevent birds from landing or nesting in vulnerable spots. This versatile solution can be used to cover machinery, over open-air storage areas to protect materials and products from bird droppings, and across warehouse entrances and loading docks to prevent birds from entering indoor spaces.

On the other hand, bird spikes consist of pointed protrusions specifically designed to deter birds from landing on ledges, signs, or other surfaces where they may cause damage or pose safety risks. Despite their appearance and name, these spikes are entirely safe and do not injure the birds; they simply make the landing spots uncomfortable.

Habitat Modification

Habitat modification is an eco-friendly bird control approach that doesn’t directly deter birds but rather alters the environment to make it less appealing to them.

For example, if you have a pond or water feature near your industrial facility that tends to attract waterfowl, you can either drain it or cover it to deny them access.

Similarly, if birds like to perch on your roof, installing a bird slope can be a great solution. A bird slope consists of a gentle incline that makes it challenging for birds to land. Since birds prefer flat surfaces for landing and taking off, the slope naturally keeps them off your roof.

If you identify nesting sites on your premises, it’s essential to take proactive measures to remove them.

How to Incorporate Bird Control into Regular Industrial Operations

Identifying suitable eco-friendly bird control methods is just the first step. Equally important is integrating these methods seamlessly into your regular industrial operations to ensure their long-term effectiveness.

One critical aspect is employee education and training. Ensuring that your workforce is knowledgeable about humane bird control methods and their roles in the process is essential.

Maintenance and monitoring are equally important. Regularly inspect and maintain bird control systems to ensure that they remain effective over time.

Don’t forget to also monitor the bird activity and the success of your chosen methods. This will help you make necessary adjustments and improvements as needed.