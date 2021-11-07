Nowadays, more and more women are emerging as social media celebrities because of their stunning looks. Among them is Erin Ashford. But who exactly is she?

Erin Ashford is a social media celebrity who is active mainly on Instagram, Twitter, and premium adult video websites. She is best known for her sexy photos and beautiful appearance.

If you are interested in knowing more about Erin Ashford, then you have come to the right page. This article will provide you with more information about Ashford so that you can get to know her better.

Erin Ashford’s Bio

Early Life

Erin Ashford’s birthday is February 25, 1994. She was born in Costa Rica. The name of her parents is not disclosed to the public. Furthermore, not much is known about other information regarding her family since she is pretty private about that aspect of her life. However, she did finish her education in Costa Rica before exploring her career as a model and actress.

Although Ashford is a Christian, posing in sexy photos and videos does not bother her. In fact, she looks confident as she flaunts her natural beauty.

Physical Appearance

Erin Rashford has beautiful black hair and gorgeous black eyes. She is 165 cm tall and weighs 132 lbs. Aside from her proportionate height and weight, she also has a stunning figure with a bra size of 34D.

Career

Erin Ashford is an actress, model, and social media influencer.

At a young age, Ashford already had a deep interest in modeling. This is why she decided to pursue it as she grew older. She did end up becoming quite successful at it, landing multiple jobs for sexy shoots.

She is also a renowned social media model for several brands and products. She markets fashion apparel on her social media site, along with other products. She also models for short clips and personal lifestyle videos.

She also ventured into becoming an actress for adult content. Here, she was able to make money through premium or paid videos, chatting, and PV video selling. Based on her success, she has a wide fan base willing to pay for her content.

Social Media

As mentioned, Ashford has always been interested in modeling, which is why it was only natural for her to establish herself on social media. In the beginning, she was only getting a few likes on her videos. However, as she uploaded more content on premium websites, her popularity followed her on social media. She then gained a lot of followers in a matter of days.

Erin Ashford has two Instagram accounts associated with her name. The first one has the username “erinofashford” which has over 47,000 followers while the other one is by the name “erinashfordofficial” which has 20,000 followers. The account with the larger following has less sexy content, while the other one showcases her more daring side.

Ashford is also active on Twitter. She has over 298,000 followers on the said social media platform. Most of her content on Twitter promotes her sexy videos as well as those of other content creators.

Net Worth

The exact figure of Erin Ashford’s net worth is not published publicly. However, based on her endorsement and job, it is said that she earns between $500,000 to $1 million per year. This is mostly from social media promotions, sponsorships, and paid PV video selling.

Bottom Line

Day by day, the popularity of Erin Ashford is increasing. This is not only because of her stunning visuals and sexy content but also because of her quirky personality. Since she is still young, her success is only just starting.