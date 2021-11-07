With a YouTube channel, Instagram page of over 1 million followers, and a TikTok account, Riley Summers is a popular social media influencer at 22. She amassed popularity on Instagram by posting her modeling shoots and gorgeous photos in bikinis and fabulous clothes. She also posts inspirational captions and reels. Who is Riley Summers?

Riley Summers’ Bio

Riley J. Ryan, also known as Riley Summers, is a beautiful young model who hails from California, USA. She was born on April 27, 1999. She is a well-known social media influencer, having numerous fans on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

Due to regular fitness exercises and diet plans, Riley has the perfect body shape. She has a slim waistline, gorgeous body, blond shiny hair, and brown eyes which makes her a beautiful model. Her height is 5.5feet while she weighs 52 Kg.

Career

Riley Summers has a large fanbase on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. She has approximately 2 million followers on Instagram, 315 thousand on Twitter, and 200 thousand on TikTok. She is known on these platforms for posting various gorgeous photos in fabulous clothes and bikinis, lip-sync videos, inspirational captions, amongst many others.

Besides, she models numerous make-ups, lingerie, and sports brands. She also features in several fashion and fitness magazines.

Family

Riley Summers’ private life is kept away from the public; she has neither a husband nor children. Her boyfriend is also unknown to the public

Riley lives with her parents and siblings which includes one sister. Her sister’s name is Violet Summers. Riley lives an independent life sharing pictures on social media. She has a very supportive family who wants her to become a well-known actress.

Net worth

Riley has a net worth of $500k. She makes her money through various social media platforms,

mainly Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She also makes money as a model. She is the face of many lingerie and make-up brands.

Conclusion

Riley Summers already chased her career from an early age. She is a shy, albeit beautiful young model who is well known for her eye-catching pictures on Instagram. Today, she is among the richest social media influencers, at such a youthful age.