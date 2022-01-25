Do you know someone struggling with the issue of immigration detention? It can be your family member or a friend. In such cases, the primary focus should be getting the person released from jail. Immigration bonds can come in handy in this, but a detainee has to qualify for it. Usually, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) handles these matters. ICE can release detainees based on the bail payment with the court’s permission. There can be three types of bail bonds in these cases: delivery, voluntary departure, and public safety.

Types of immigration bonds

Illegal entry into the country can land a person in jail. For release, they seek a delivery bond, under which they have to abide by certain conditions. For example, they have to come for every immigration hearing. If released, the person can continue to live with his family and hire a qualified lawyer for a consultation. Sometimes, a person gets an option to go away from the country within a specific time. They have to bear their expenses. In such cases, a voluntary departure bond works. The money can be refundable after you leave the country. But not doing so can cause forfeiture. Another variation is the public safety bond, wherein the government gets the money back if the immigrant uses public assistance.

An insight into getting immigration bond

ICE will let you know about the bail status, whether accepted or rejected. If you don’t receive any information about the bail amount, you must pursue it. You can do it when you meet your immigration judge the first time, or you can send a petition. It can result in a hearing, which can be a positive sign. You would need an attorney to represent your case in court as the judge will determine your bail based on the entire scene. You would learn about the type of bond you get against your charges. Before this, you have to prove that you are no threat to the community and you will not flee from the country.

How to post a bond?

For payment of less than USD $10,000, you may need to submit a money order through the post office or a US bank. A proper cashier’s check is also an option. Remember, you cannot use a credit card, cash, or other things. Your family member can deposit the amount at the local ICE center. Proof of identity and other such materials can be required. Since many things go into this process, hiring an experienced company like Connecticut Bail Bonds Group of Manchester can be helpful. They can guide you through the entire bond process. You can also request them to connect you with a certified immigration lawyer who can represent your case in court.

Legal proceedings tend to be complicated. Ordinary people may not understand them due to legal jargon and the fear of going wrong. Hence, legal experts can be their best bet. A trusted bail bond company can help them free themselves from prison and take a sigh of relief.

