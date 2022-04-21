The concept of artificial grass is not new. Back in the mid-1960s, artificial grass was used in the US mainly to cover up playgrounds. Gradually, it came into prominence and was eventually used for both residential and commercial properties. There are certain controversies surrounding artificial grasses with regards to how safe and harmless they are. That being said, the reputed companies offering this product such as the Artificial Grass Pros of Orlando are focusing more on making it as safe as possible for all.

Everything You Need to Know about Artificial Grass and Its Usage

The concept of artificial grass is not new. In the mid-1960s, artificial grass was mainly used to cover up playgrounds in the US. It gradually came into prominence and was eventually used for residential and commercial properties. There are certain controversies surrounding artificial grasses with regards to how safe and harmless they are. That being said, the reputed companies offering this product such as the Artificial Grass Pros of Orlando are focusing more on making it as safe as possible for all. If you are considering creating a little lawn in your house with artificial grass, here’s some key information you must be aware of.

Artificial Grass and Its Different Types

When you buy these types of grass or get these installed by a reputed provider, you can be assured that this ground covering synthetic material will look like real grass. In fact, manufacturing techniques have evolved enough over the years to make this once plastic product look beautiful today. Primarily, three types of artificial grass can be identified:

Nylon artificial grass is the most durable and long-lasting of all. However, it is also quite costly when compared to the other materials used to make artificial grass. Nylon artificial grass is also stiff because of the nature of the nylon material. While this is an advantage for high-traffic areas, it is not so highly recommended for areas where kids and pets play.

Another type is polyethylene. Although it is not as sturdy and durable as nylon, it is very soft and suitable for play areas and zones where kids and adults usually walk barefoot. It has the most realistic look and the best texture of all. It is an ideal, mid-range option for an artificial lawn.

The third variety of the item is polypropylene artificial grass. Polypropylene artificial grass calls for a small investment and therefore, it is good to be used for smaller areas like the balcony of your home. It is the least expensive and does not last long.

Where to Install Artificial Grass?

Artificial grass is best used in places where there should be natural grass or some type of ground covering. It can be used in homes purely for decoration purposes, such as adding a green dash to your home interiors. Consequently, artificial grass finds its most usage under swing sets, play areas, in-ground or above-ground swimming pools, roof decks, backyard yards, and outdoor entertainment areas.

Advantages of Artificial Grass

There are several advantages of artificial grass. They don’t need any kind of maintenance, be it mowing, fertilizing, or aerating. They give you the feel of a green lawn throughout the year with their soft texture and realistic look. Once you have already invested in artificial grass, you don’t have any considerable costs to spend on them either.

So, if you think that artificial grasses are a good choice for you, seek the expertise of a recognized provider. They will guide you in picking the best type that is suitable for your unique requirements.