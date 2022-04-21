Oral hygiene and care are no doubt a long-term solution for those white, healthy-looking teeth. Visiting your orthodontic expert is, therefore, more than a mere check-up. In other words, it is a necessity to visit a dental professional from time to time to look for any underlying dental issues. But did you know the foods we consume could have significant impacts on our overall oral condition? Healthy nutritious diets have always been the trick to a full functioning strong health system and your teeth are no exception.

In this article, we will look at diets that will inherently boost your oral health and help you beam bright. Alternatively, we will also discuss the food habits that are detrimental to oral health. There are categories of foods that are harmful to our dental state and should be avoided, especially for kids and aged people.

Diets and food habits for enhanced oral health:

Increase your daily uptake of nutrients, vitamins, and proteins:

The idea is to nourish the tissues in your mouth with vitamins and proteins to gear up when an infection sets in. If your diet lacks essential nutrients, then it becomes harder for the tissues to fight against any disorder prevailing therein.

If you suffer from previously diagnosed dental issues, you must seek help from your dentist right away.

Therefore, it is advised to fill your diet with vitamins, proteins (fibers), and micro and macronutrients. This will reduce the risks of developing gums infections or anything related to bad oral health.

Higher up the Calcium dose:

Calcium has a long history of winning over poor oral health by strengthening the bones present in the mouth. Consequently, adding to a well-built dental system. Also, eat foods that are rich in Calcium specifically. You may check out the Ivanov Orthodontic Experts for a smooth and reliable experience of dental care.

Hydration:

Drinking a sufficient amount of water can help you get rid of the leftover foods stuck in your teeth or on the surface, which can ultimately culminate in oral issues. Water is the best mouthwash and should be definitely utilized to its maximum capability.

Diets and food habits for deteriorated oral health:

It’s time to look on the other side of the spectrum and learn about the foods causing damage to your teeth. You will be shocked to know that your favorite snack items can cause such severe effects.

No more binging on coffee and tea:

You probably know that drinking excessive coffee can stain your teeth. It has also been reported that tea can make your mouth exceedingly dry by preventing the secretion of natural saliva. These are quite prominent signals of worsening your overall oral health. Switch to green or herbal tea if you cannot let go of the habit.

Never chew on ice:

Chewing on ice cubes can weaken the already formed cracks and chips in your teeth, making them wide enough to cause you big troubles.

Avoid energy drinks, soda, and alcohol:

It might seem very hard to let go of those happening weekends bursting all your stress away, but you got to look after your health. These solutions have a considerably high sugar content which will ultimately cause you tooth decay, gum diseases, and unhealthy-looking teeth overall adding to a bad oral condition.

Reduce adding acidic items to your day:

You may think of kick-starting your day with a glass of lemon juice rich in Vitamin C or have the same before you head to bed.

Even though it is true and somewhat recommended to take Vitamin C for various good reasons, lemons or any other acidic food item can worsen the condition of the protective shield on your teeth-enamel. Once your enamel is eroded, your teeth will become highly susceptible to sensitivity and damage.

Avoid candies and crunchy foods:

If these are consumed at a high rate, they will worsen your dental state due to the steep sugar content and harshness, respectively. Crunchy food can also stick to your teeth, causing pain and bleeding.

Concluding remarks:

Our teeth are one of the most used body parts that need serious and close attention. Apart from the healthy dental regime of brushing twice, flossing, tongue cleaning, and mouth washing, you also need to take care of your food habits. Besides, a regular dental check-up is a must.