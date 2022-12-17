If you’ve been arrested for indecent exposure in Houston, it’s crucial to seek representation from an experienced indecent exposure attorney.

An indecent exposure attorney can help you understand the charges against you and the consequences you may face if you’re convicted. They’ll also advise you on your best course of action moving forward.

However, it’s best to do your research before choosing an indecent exposure lawyer, as not all attorneys have the same level of experience in this area of law.

This article explores factors to consider before hiring an indecent exposure attorney, but before we dive in, it’s best to understand the extent of the crime.

Meaning of Indecent Exposure

Indecent exposure laws prevent people from exposing their private parts or genitals in public to offend others or arouse themselves sexually. The indecent exposure law differs from state to state, with some labeling the crime differently.

While indecent exposure is called lascivious behavior in some states, others call it public indecency. Regardless of the label, indecent exposure is a crime.

Depending on the circumstances surrounding the offense and the state’s law, an indecent exposure offender can be charged with a felony or misdemeanor.

Penalties for indecent exposure include mandatory sex offender registration, prison term, and fines. Due to the stigma that comes with the “sex offender” tag, it’s best to seek legal representation from a statutory rape lawyer if you’ve been accused of indecent exposure or other sex-related crimes.

5 Factors to Consider Before Hiring an Indecent Exposure Attorney

The following are five crucial factors to consider before hiring an indecent exposure attorney:

1. Professionalism

The last thing you’ll want is to hire an unprofessional and disorganized Houston sexual assault lawyer, considering you won’t get the best result with such an attorney.

Your chosen lawyer should be readily available and have excellent communication skills, regularly updating you on the case’s progress.

2. Reputation

Another factor to consider when hiring an aggravated sexual assault lawyer in Houston is their reputation. Ensure the attorney you choose has a track record of winning cases.

Consider reading reviews from their website and other authority sites to learn more about their reputation and level of expertise from their past clients.

3. Experience

Experience is one crucial factor you need to consider when hiring a sex crimes attorney in Houston. In order not to end up a sex offender, you need to work with a lawyer who specializes in indecent exposure.

To discover the lawyer’s experience level, ask how long they’ve been practicing law, the number of sentencing they’ve had, and how often they’re in court.

4. Excellent Communication Skills

A good sexual assault lawyer should possess excellent communication skills, considering you’ll spend lots of time talking with the attorney. Besides speaking properly and clearly, the attorney should also keep you updated with every latest development in the case.

5. Cost

When interviewing your potential indecent exposure attorney, ask them the amount they charge and compare the fee with their experience and track record. That way, you can determine if their rates are reasonable, too high, or too low.

Most lawyers set their fees to reflect their level of experience, the case complexity, or the nature of the offense. However, established lawyers often charge higher prices than new attorneys.

Final Words

Finding experienced statutory rape lawyers early in the case can help give you better chances for a positive outcome. A sex offender tag comes with a stigma, which you wouldn’t want to carry for the rest of your life.

The best thing is to hire an experienced indecent exposure lawyer to cover your bases, so you can move forward without worrying about the crime returning to haunt you.