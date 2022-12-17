Communication is a critical bit of every business. Thus, it’s no surprise start-ups and revered organizations are turning towards the web to ensure reliable and efficient communication.

According to a 2021 Statista survey featuring American and Australian patrons, 71% reached businesses via phone calls. As such, companies must step things up a notch, and most are doing so through a cloud-based phone system.

Also referred to as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), this system allows your business to call prospects and clients over the internet using smartphone applications and traditional landlines.

Additionally, a cloud-based business telephone system lowers the firm’s phone costs and ensures “streamlined communication” is prominent in its remote workforce.

This article delivers an overview of cloud-based phone systems and their relevance to modern businesses.

Cloud-based Phone Systems Defined

A cloud-based phone system permits call transmission through the internet rather than the traditional form integrating optical fibre and copper lines to aid communication.

Besides voice calls, it’s essential to note that cloud-based phone systems transmit other data formats (i.e., time and date) to a cloud accessible and shareable by other users in real-time through multiple devices.

A cloud-based business telephone system is versatile and can connect to smartphones, laptops, and regular landlines. As long as the device is Internet-enabled, it’ll facilitate seamless connections 24/7.

These system are essential for businesses as they grant firms the flexibility to operate on-the-go without geographical differences acting as a clog.

How Does a Cloud-based Phone System Work?

Cloud-based Sydney phone systems break down voices into smaller bits. Afterwards, they’re transferred to the other individual using an Internet Protocol (IP).

Using SIP Trunking and partnering with other network carriers, calls (sent and received) executed by the cloud-based system are accessible by internet-enabled devices.

Cloud-based small office phone systems resemble revered apps like Apple Facetime, Skype, and Google Voice. However, a cloud phone system is accessible by “actual” mobile numbers and can simultaneously connect to traditional grids alongside cloud-based structures.

The flexibility reiterated by cloud-based phone systems is crucial to businesses looking to expand efficiently by moving away from traditional technology.

4 Major Benefits of a Cloud-based Phone System to Businesses

If you’re running a business, integrating a cloud-based phone system is bound to yield these benefits:

1. Cost-effective

With a cloud-based phone system, firms can quickly drop the traditional or archaic technology they’ve adopted over the years. These systems depict high fixed charges, regardless of whether the company used their maximum quota or not.

It’s a different ball game with cloud-based phones, as entities can pick per-second or per-minute subscriptions. Thus, businesses won’t spend less as they’ll pay for services utilized and not estimated.

2. Less Hardware

Besides the budget-friendly nature of the “cloud-based” team’s phone system, firms won’t worry about creating space to accommodate communication hardware.

For a cloud phone to work as intended, a rock-solid internet connection and several IP-themed devices are the only prerequisites required.

3. Prevents Data Fraud

You’ve probably heard of cybercriminals infiltrating the phone infrastructure of an entity and hacking vital data bits.

Entities who use cloud-based phone solutions needn’t “fret” about cyber attacks, as these systems incorporate SSL encryption to ensure it’s inaccessible to scammers and unauthorized individuals.

Since cloud-based phone systems have vital data stored across secure data centres worldwide, firms shouldn’t worry about theft or Mother Nature wreaking havoc on related infrastructures.

4. CRM-symmetry

Cloud-based phone solutions are beneficial as they aid seamless integration with the entity’s customer relationship management (CRM) data. In fact, companies can tailor this top-tier structure to make one-time calls to specific patrons, partners, and vendors, thereby promoting their campaigns without hassles.

Parting Shot

Cloud-based phone systems are vital for “modern-day” businesses as it streamlines their operation model and interactions with customers and staff.

However, research and planning are critical before your firm integrates a cloud phone. It’ll also be excellent to get your employees in sync with the “inner workings” of related structures and how they can employ them to ensure company growth in the long run.