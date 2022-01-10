Fawn Mckay is a 22-year-old American nurse based in Florida city. She became popular when her video went viral on numerous social media platforms. The OnlyFans content was her and one of her patients who had contacted Covid 19. As reported by CNN, Fawn McKay was fired as a result of the explicit content.

Fawn McKay: Facts You Should Know

The nurse was fired for breaching regulatory management. Fawn McKay is now an OnlyFans model who posts regular videos on the adult content platform.

Although her date of birth is unknown, she was born around 1998 and 1999. Fawn McKay is around 22 years old. She only shares content on the OnlyFans platform. Her content cannot be found on any other social media platform, although, many of her fans have regular discussions about her on Reddit.

Little is also known about her personal life. Her boyfriend and parents’ names are unknown to the public. What is known is that Fawn McKay is a former nurse who currently creates adult content on Onlyfans.