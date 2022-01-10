Sr Pelo created a special web series, named Spooky Month. Skid and Pump are the two characters in this series. They’re a childish, energetic, and excitable duo.

Skid x Pump: Facts You Should Know

Spooky Dance

Sr Pelo released special videos as Halloween-themed videos. In those videos, they’ve some special dance moves, called “Spooky Dance.”

Spooky Month

They love the Spooky Month unconditionally. However, it’s not sure which month is the Spooky Month.

During the month, they will wear unique costumes. They may keep wearing it throughout the year.

Fun-Loving Attitudes

This lovely duo is fond of enjoying quality time. That’s why they went for exploration in their hometown. But they experienced some unintentional trouble during this period.

This duo has a credulous and juvenile personality. However, Pump is a little bit more heedful than Skid.

Getting Kidnapped

Their gentle, good-humored way of behavior put them in trouble. Some kidnappers kidnapped them. They’ve faced some kind of trouble due to this.

Their Girlfriend

Skid and Pump would like to have the same girl. They would each consider her their own girlfriend. But it’s not clear who the boyfriend of this beautiful girl is.

A mysterious creature named “Monster” tried to create a dispute between Skid and Pump. The monster challenged them to win over their girlfriend.

Real Name

The real name of these two characters is Skidd and Pumpy. But it was later changed to Skid and Pump to make it simpler.

Different Behavior

Skid and Pump are fond of Skid and Pump. But they don’t like awful stuff. Initially, they would struggle to get through things easily.

In fact, the duo would fail to recognize their dangerous moments. But gradually, they got changed. Their understanding ability had improved. They would figure out their impending dangers.

Fearless Skid; Fearful Pump

Skid is a courageous boy. He has a welcoming and open mind. Skid can handle situations better than Pump.

Skid was the first boy between them to talk with the monster. He willingly said “Hello” to the monster.

Pump is a little bit of a fearful boy. He won’t react to any situation instantly. His priority is to understand the situation first.

Unwanted Guest

One night, Skid and Pump noticed two larger-than-average stars. These stars started to follow them. Then, they discovered “Eyes of the Universe.” It’s a physically missing character. Finally, Skid and Pump befriended it.

Spooky Voice

A spooky voice was heard in this web series. The song is about “Trick or Treat, Smell My Feet.” It’s related to a poem associated with Halloween and Trick or Treat.

Synthesized vocals are used for the spooky voices in the song. Composer, Kawai Sprite provided all the voices used in this song.

Fourth Characters

There’re mainly four characters in this web series: Mommy Mearest, Tankman, Skid, and Pump. The web series creator, Senor Pelo, provided their voices.

Different Vocals

Different octaves are used to sing the vocals of Spookies and South. This gives an extra impression of having two songs with different vocal samples.

Conclusion

So, the beautiful relationship between Skid x Pump and their various exciting activities in the web series makes a great source of entertainment for children.