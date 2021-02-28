The descendant of the world-renowned physicist, Joseph Antoine Ferdinand Plateau, Felix August Joseph Plateau, was born in Ghent, in 1841 (June 16th). Unlike his father, he was not considered to be a prodigy in his childhood, however, through sheer passion, efficiency, and brilliance, he too, followed in the footsteps of his father and achieved a Doctorate in Physical Science.

Felix August Joseph Plateau: Facts You Should Know

However, he did not stop there. After achieving the degree, he offered his intelligence to a research title, known as Study on Parthenogenesis. It helped him to become more prominent in the world of scholarship and aided him in acquiring the title of Doctor of Zoology.

Between the years 1868-1870, he decided to teach Physics and Chemistry in École Normale and Athénée Royal, in Burges. However, he used to do that on a secondary basis. His primary aim was to perform experimental research, to learn more about physiology.

When he was serving as a mentor in the Comparative Analogy and Zoology Department, he managed to obtain a small room to pursue his dream. He used this room as a laboratory which, in turn, made him the first director and executive of the Zoological Laboratory.

In 1871, he was appointed as the associate professor at the University of Ghent. He was later promoted to permanent professor in 1875. During his lifetime, he had made several trips throughout the world, for research purposes. And, amongst them, one was to Roscoff Maritime Laboratory, in 1882.

In 1881 (March 24), Felix had obtained the honorary title of Knight of the Order of Leopold. He became an officer on 12th November 1892 and later received the Commander title, in 1910. He passed away in his hometown, Ghent, on March 4th, 1911.