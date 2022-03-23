To get the right size skip bin for your office, all you need to do is research your needs and analyze your options. The last thing you want is to deal with a too-small skip for your needs or purchase a too-large one. These two factors combined help you find the ideal matching bin for your office. If you are still confused about finding the ideal size skip bin for your office, you can take help from the below-shared information.

Start With Analyzing Your Requirements

Before you browse for the ideal size skip bin for your office, you should know what you would be using the skip bin for. At the same time, you must take note of other things that would help you find the right fit.

It’s possible to find and buy a too-small bin to hold all your trash and waste products. However, this can make it less effective than others, ensuring good time management and avoiding waste of time and money. To end your requirements for skip bins, you can try this service, 7 Skips – Skip Bins Sydney, for better results.

1. Picking The Right Size For Your Needs

When selecting a skip bin size, measure your garbage regularly so there won’t be any confusion when selecting the right one. Also, you can ensure that the bin you choose will fit all your waste products. Try asking these questions first.

How many bins will you be filling up?

What’s the volume of the items to be disposed of?

Do you want a wheelie bin on hire as well?

Is ease of use important, and how often will they need emptying?

The good thing is to keep an eye on the regular daily waste of your office and then make calculations based on your needs. This way, you will certainly make the smart choice for yourself.

2. Garbage Weight

The total weight of the products to be placed in the skip bin should not exceed 3-tonne per cubic meter. This helps avoid unpleasant activities like high pressure on top of heavy trash bags and creates additional strain on storage bins.

Especially in this modern era, being concerned with time and money is important. For large offices, it is recommended to have a skip bin with a capacity of up to 4 tones per cubic meter. If the bin consumes more space, remember to choose to skip bins weighing 5-tonne per cubic meter.

3. Discriminating Garbage Products Involved

Picking the right skip bin size depends not only on the volume of trash produced and placed in it but also on the kind of garbage you have put in there. For instance, tissue waste is usually higher than food waste, making an office bin with a larger capacity more beneficial because it can store both.

If you are looking for a skip bin with a larger capacity, you should consider adding another bin of the same size to your office by purchasing an extra one.

Metal and plastic bins tend to be more durable than wood or other materials. This is because metals and plastics can hold heavyweights, unlike wood, which is prone to breakage at times. If you have wooden bins, you’ll have to worry about replacing them often as they will break easily over time due to the weight of the garbage they hold.