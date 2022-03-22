As we all know, cryptocurrency faced a significant decline a few months ago. It has been moving sideways since. As a result, we may be in the midst of a bear market right now. Perhaps this is simply a hiccup, and we will be back to all-time highs next month. No one knows what the future holds for cryptocurrency at this moment. When confronted with such choices, it is easy to become overwhelmed and lose sight of the bigger picture.

And, in the grand scheme of things, the markets are offering you a massive discount to invest in these coins at values that we will almost certainly never see again. However, now is the time to put your feelings aside. Be the person who emerges from this correction stronger than before. So, let us look at which coins you should be looking at this month.

Terra Protocol

The Terra protocol, which focuses on stable coin tokenomics, employs Luna as its token. Stable coins are causing a big problem in the crypto world, as of now, because they are all flawed. As a result, centralized businesses control USDT, USDC, and Budd, giving them complete access to your funds. If the government issues an order, they have the authority to seize all of your assets.

It is decentralized, yet its value is derived algorithmically through its connection with Luna, its sister coin. So, here’s how to break it down further. Assume both of us own Luna, and a swarm of other people begins purchasing UST, causing the price of UST to soar above USD 1 due to supply and demand. Isn’t it much worse when you think about it? The name stablecoin came from our desire to create a coin that will retain its value over time.

This is, after all, where the magic happens. Because of the Terrace protocol, each user can always exchange one unit of UST for one UST of Luna. So, if you and I both possess Luna and UST is trading for one point and one penny, we can switch coins and pocket the difference. As a result, you take that and deposit the difference in your bank account.

Replacing Terra with Luna signifies UST. If you’ve ever taken an economics class, you know that increasing the supply of a product lowers the price. That is what is going on, exactly. The idea behind Terra, in this case, is that these two pools feed off of one another, resulting in a decentralized and stable coin that does not require a physical wallet.

You are probably thinking that they will not pay you 20 percent if you are locked up or watching TV. How is it even possible to continue? The premise is that as more money enters the platform, the APR will continue to reduce, but it hasn’t yet. This just goes to show how powerful Terrace Blockchain and the technologies they’ve developed around stable currencies are. As a result, you still have time to claim a share of the 20%.

As the price of Luna rises, more debtors use Tara’s Blockchain. The absence of Anchor is a sign that Terrace Blockchain is efficient and, more importantly, functioning. A few months ago, a source stated that around 160 projects were bound to start on Terra in early 22. This move raises the possibility that the price of Luna will rise. As a result, I believe it is safe to predict that faults will continue to exist in this protocol. And the harsh legislation we’re witnessing, such as Canada’s recent account freezing, just serves to highlight the need for decentralization. Keep an eye on Luna because if there are stringent restrictions on stable coins, many developers may migrate to Luna, leading the price to soar.

Luxurgo

Trader Joe

The next coin is Trader Joe, a decentralized exchange that works on the Avalanche blockchain. Let’s go through what an avalanche is and how it works quickly. It is a sort of blockchain that allows programmers to create decentralized applications (DAPs). Doesn’t that sound like a theorem? Instead, it touts lightning-fast transaction times and minimal gas fees, which are two of Ethereum’s key disadvantages.

Many crypto enthusiasts believe that Avalanche will prosper soon and that Joe will be a member of that ecosystem. The beautiful thing about this trade is that it can serve multiple functions. The first one is connecting your metabolic wallet and moving currency. The avalanche blockchain has extremely cheap gas charges, ranging from USD 20 to USD 0.30 per transaction, compared to more than USD 40 on the Ethereum network. Another advantage is users can acquire tokens before they are available on other exchanges, such as Coinbase.

You may also lend your bitcoin and earn interest in it in addition to these capabilities. You can also call Joe’s phone number. If you don’t want to provide liquidity or undertake all of the extra work, you may simply stake it regularly. Joe also has a new tool called Launch that isn’t currently available but appears to allow you to invest in new coins early on, which is a fantastic feature in today’s crypto market. We may all agree that Avalanche will be a great hit in the coming years. Make a note of it and keep an eye out for it. But, while you’re at it, keep an eye on Trader Joe’s because this exchange is also making waves.

To Sum It Up

Many coins arise nowadays in the crypto market. Not all are reliable, as some developers execute rug pull. Therefore, in-depth research regarding your prospect coin is necessary. Please note that this article does not serve as professional financial advice.