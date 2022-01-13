So many of them have raised different questions related to hyperbaric chamber therapy. This is primarily why we have prepared this guide. Here we have explained various FAQs related to the treatment. So without moving anywhere else, let us get started.

Question 1: How does the therapy work?

Basically, the treatment of hyperbaric oxygen makes use of a combination of oxygen and pressure. Because of both these factors, there is an increase in the amount of oxygen in the blood of the one obtaining the treatment. It is because of the oxygen why the tissues are able to receive sufficient oxygen. In addition to this, the new blood vessels are also able to grow in the right manner, helping the body get rid of unwanted infection and bacteria.

Question 2: What medical conditions and injuries can be fixed with hyperbaric chamber therapy?

According to the experts at FDA, the following can be treated in a hyperbaric chamber.

Gas and air embolism Crush injury Carbon monoxide poisoning Gas gangrene Wounds that are not healed in the right manner Decompression sickness Anemia Infection in the bone Soft tissue infections Intracranial abscess Acute thermal burn injury Radiation injury Hearing loss

Question 3: What happens during the consultation for the therapy?

The experience of every patient will differ from one another. However, discussing generally, the following will take place.

The patient will be seen by a well trained and qualified physician. The physician will determine if the treatment is suitable for the patient. Along with it, other essential tests will also be taking place. The patient will have a one on one session with a respiratory therapist. The therapist will discuss the sequence of events during a dive. In addition to this, the appropriate treatment, risks, and safety protocols will also be discussed with the patient. If a chronic wound is treated by the therapy, pictures will be taken and then a TCOM test will be conducted.

These are some of the frequently asked questions related to hyperbaric oxygen therapy. But the list has not ended here. Browse through the internet and find out more questions related to the treatment. Till then, we hope that this piece of information has been useful for you. If you are in need of one, now is the time to schedule an appointment with a physician and receive the treatment you deserve. The physician will consider your medical requirements and leave no stone unturned to fulfill them. Therefore, do not think any further and make a move today.