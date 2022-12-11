Yard sales are a great way to declutter and make extra cash, but why settle for boring signs that no one will notice? A creative yard sale sign is a great way to get people’s attention and let them know about your sale.

Here are 12 funny yard sale signs that will make you do a double-take!

Sign 1: “We Have Everything That You Need (Accept Money)”

This sign is sure to make anyone who reads it laugh out loud. The combination of humor and thriftiness makes it perfect for any budget-friendly yard sale.

Sign 2: “Bargain Hunters Welcome – We Aim To Please – We Mean It Literally”

This sign is sure to draw a few chuckles from passersby. The combination of humor and practicality makes it a great choice for any yard sale.

Sign 3: “We Have So Much Stuff We Had To Rent a U-Haul”

Funny yard sale signs are to make people smile as they drive by your sale. It also subtly implies that you have plenty of items to choose from, making it an ideal choice for those looking for bargains.

Sign 4: “If You Can Carry It – You Can Buy It”

This clever sign lets everyone know that you mean business when it comes to bargaining. It also implies that you have plenty of items available, which will certainly draw the attention of bargain hunters.

Sign 5: “We Take All Forms of Payment (Including Unwanted Advice)”

This witty sign is sure to get a few laughs from your potential customers. It also implies that you are open to haggling, which will certainly attract those looking for a good deal.

Sign 6: “Everything Must Go! Except For the Family Members”

This humorous sign is sure to make people smile as they drive by. It also subtly implies that you have plenty of items available and that you are serious about getting rid of them.

Sign 7: “No Reasonable Offer Refused – Unless It’s Ridiculous”

This funny sign is sure to make people smile and also let them know that you are serious about getting rid of your items. It will certainly attract bargain hunters who are looking for a good deal.

Sign 8: “Yard Sale – We Don’t Just Sell Used Stuff, We Have Brand New Memories Too!”

This clever sign is sure to get a few chuckles from passersby. It also subtly implies that you have plenty of unique items at your sale that customers can create new memories with.

Sign 9: “Don’t Ask Us Our Prices – Name Your Own!”

This hilarious sign is sure to draw attention to your yard sale and will make people smile as they drive by. It also implies that you are open to haggling and will adjust your prices according to the customer’s budget.

Sign 10: “We’re Not Selling Used Stuff – We’re Selling Stories!”

This funny sign is sure to make people smile as they pass by. It also implies that you have plenty of items with interesting stories behind them, which can be great conversation starters for those looking for a good deal.

Sign 11: “Yard Sale – Come for the Bargains, Stay for the Conversation”

This witty sign is sure to draw attention to your sale and make potential customers smile as they drive by. It also subtly implies that you are willing to talk and haggle with your customers, which is sure to attract bargain hunters.

Sign 12: “Yard Sale – Our Prices Are So Low they’re Below Sea Level!”

This funny sign is sure to draw attention to your sale and make potential customers smile as they pass by. It also subtly implies that you have a variety of items available at discounted prices, which will certainly attract bargain hunters.

Conclusion:

Yard sales are a great way to find bargains and make extra money. With the right signs, you can draw attention to your sale and attract bargain hunters looking for good deals. Adding a bit of humor to your signs is sure to make people smile as they pass by and will help ensure that your yard sale is a success!