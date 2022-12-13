Looking at old photographs of a person, place, or event can trigger different memories and emotions. Over the years, different trends in photography have emerged. For instance, taking selfies using smartphones has recently invaded social media platforms. Influencers and celebrities often post flawless selfies on their accounts, making them look natural and effortless. However, nailing the perfect selfie is not an easy task. Most of the time, it’ll take about 50 to even 100 selfies before having a decent shot. This is not only time-consuming but also frustrating.

This leads us to the pressing question, what’s the secret to taking the perfect selfie? This article unveils the most effective tips to ensure your selfies are always on point.

Prioritize your skincare

A selfie focuses on a person’s face. This means being extra close and personal with your skin. This is why having clear and healthy-looking skin is essential in a perfect selfie. Unfortunately, glowing skin can’t be achieved overnight. Instead, a simple and consistent morning and evening routine are needed to make your face look healthy and flawless. Moreover, it is also important to use skin care products like SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, which contain vitamin C, antioxidants, ferulic acid, and vitamin E. These products can reduce signs of photodamage, loss of firmness, lines, and wrinkles.

Find the right light

The presence of light can be a game changer when taking photos. Natural light can make any selfie perfect and on point. It flatters everyone, regardless of skin complexion. So, try to incorporate natural light while taking selfies. It is easy to find natural light outdoors, but it can be tricky if you are trying to take snaps indoors. In this case, try to look for a place with a lot of natural light, such as an open window or door. Then, ensure that the light rays point towards your nose and snap away. Sunkissed selfies are dramatic and amazing and often highlight your face’s best features.

Work your angles

Everyone has insecurities they want to hide and features they want to highlight when taking selfies. The key is finding the right angle that makes you look good. Work around the camera and explore the best angles for your facial features. If you do not know your angle yet, you can try the golden rule: camera up and chin down. Photography experts explained that holding the phone at a higher angle can make your face look slimmer and more proportioned, unlike the ID photos that look flat. A trick is to ensure that the bottom part of your phone is level with your eyes.

Keep the selfies natural

If you follow the three tips mentioned above, there is no need to use too much makeup or filters. Keeping things natural is the best way to have a perfect selfie. Everyone looks better when they are smiling naturally and confidently. Of course, it’s fine to enhance the image a bit. However, going filter crazy can alter your face, making the image look unrealistic.

Conclusion

Follow these tips and wear your brightest smile for a perfect selfie!