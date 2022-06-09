Known for their natural thermal and acoustic insulating qualities, as well as their mechanical strength, wood panels are used in a variety of ways in both interior and exterior building work. Recently, they have also been used in the decoration of homes, in a variety of forms: furniture, floors, and walls, among others. Moreover, this material can be combined with decorative styles that are as contemporary as they are warm and original. Wood panels also have a number of properties that we would like to discover here.

How are OSB and SIPs panels made?

These panels are the result of a manufacturing process that consists of compressing several layers of wood strips, which have been previously arranged in different orientations. This manufacturing technique gives these wood panels remarkable mechanical properties and a very special texture, consisting of different shades of wood that intermingle. From these panels, SIPS panels can be made: a polystyrene board is placed between two layers of wood.

The advantages of this environmentally friendly material

As awareness of the importance of respecting the environment has grown, materials of natural origin have been increasingly recommended and preferred for housing projects. Indeed, these materials have many advantages, including no risk of allergies or irritation, comfort, lightness, ease of use, durability, and biodegradability. In terms of insulation, wood has the advantage of being able to retain heat in the winter but keep cool in warmer weather. These advantages make SIPs panels an excellent material for garden rooms, which can be used as accommodation, offices, pool houses, etc. Discover them on www.quick-garden.co.uk/garden-rooms/sips/ to step up your garden and create extra living space. If you want to install a garden room that you will use all year round, the choice of SIPs panels is very interesting from insulation and thermal performance point of view. You will need less energy to maintain a pleasant temperature in your garden room.

Even the most ecologically conscious will be satisfied with a wood panel construction: they are not only of natural origin but are also made from thinning wood. This means that the trees have been felled to facilitate the development of other trees. A good way to avoid wasting anything! Wood panels are also completely recyclable.

Construction or decoration: wood panels are trendy

The natural properties of wood make it easy to handle and easy to use. It is light and easy to transport. It is also very strong and has good mechanical strength. Finally, it is easy to drill and cut, without crumbling or forming large amounts of dust. These characteristics explain the diversity of uses of wood panels: previously used mainly for structural work, they are now used for heat and sound insulation, wall and floor construction, interior design and decoration. The properties of wood panels also allow them to be used in bathrooms and kitchens for wall cladding and furnishings. They can be left untouched, or be painted or stained to match any interior style.