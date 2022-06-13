The time when you have to choose your major and college where to study is a real challenge for many people. It can be stressful having more than one subject you are interested in, and you might think your decision now is ultimate. You want your major to be practical, to give you essential skills for your future career, and keep you busy. As crucial as it sounds, you shouldn’t perceive it as something final and impossible to change or work through.

You might feel stuck because you are unsure of how to prepare for college. Deciding the major will make your student years exciting rather than anxious.

There are many practical aspects of choosing a major you might look into. However, you shouldn’t overlook your interests and aspirations, even if you feel pressure to follow in your parents’ footsteps and make them proud. Being happy with your decision can be the first step to becoming successful in this world.

Does Your Major Define Your Future Career?

Without a doubt, certain careers require a specific set of skills you can acquire with a certain degree. For instance, STEM provides you with the tools you need to enter the world of science and data. The same goes for medicine and other related areas of expertise. Otherwise, you can be pretty flexible with your choice.

As a student, you might want to get internships that will benefit you and expand your networking. In many cases, your hard work is multiplied by showing up at the right time in the right place. When you choose a major that inspires you and allows you to discover more of your talents, you get to win in this life.

Also, consider the soft skills that college provides you regardless of your major. It is all about developing critical thinking, communication, problem-solving, and thinking out of the box. All majors offer an essential toolkit for surviving in adulthood. You just have to grab and use it.

Identify Your Strengths, Interests, Values, and Passion

Many people struggle with describing themselves and what they like. It just shows that we as people are complex and constantly growing. It is always a good idea to get more insight into your strengths and weaknesses. So, grab a sheet and pencil and create the following list answering these questions:

In what areas are you most successful? Don’t be shy to acknowledge your abilities;

What do you like to do? This question can be tricky because our interests tend to change over time, but you still should check what makes you happy.

What are your core beliefs? Our beliefs lead us to pursue a career that can meaningfully contribute to resolving some issues.

What are your passions? Passions are more powerful than interests, and they can give you a hint about where you should put your energy to.

You have to be honest about your strengths and values to avoid burning out studying something that goes in the opposite direction. Not everyone who wants to help people becomes a nurse. Instead, they choose their love for art as an outlet to improve others’ lives. It is easier to work toward your goals when you know yourself better, and you will be surprised by how many options you have overlooked before.

Discuss Your Options

You don’t have to struggle alone until you finally come up with a plan. It is useful to ask for support from your family and friends. After all, they know you best and can give you valuable advice regarding your college major. If you want to have an objective opinion, you can meet with a school counselor and discuss what can work best for you.

You can also visit colleges you want to attend beforehand and set an appointment with a college advisor. They would happily answer all your questions about the program. You can also sign up for an introductory course and see how it goes.

Manage Your Expectations About the Major

Some programs offer more flexibility and creativity, while others would demand all of your attention almost seven days a week. It’s logical that some majors are more rigorous than others. Many students learn to adapt to the course pace and the number of home assignments they need to complete in a week. However, some students feel disillusioned and unmotivated to move on.

You need to weigh all the pros and cons of the program at the start. It suggests that you shouldn’t give up your dreams of becoming a physician or geological engineer. It means to start preparing for an intense workflow and have realistic expectations from your degree.

Research Your Future Program Options

This one may be the last step on your checklist for deciding your major, but it’s crucial nonetheless. You might want to spend some time googling and reading about the following aspects:

Is the college of your choice famous for the major you plan to apply to?

What are the subjects you can choose for your program?

Do this program and college offer financial aid and scholarships? If yes, are you eligible for them?

Does the college provide you with academic and career support?

Does this college assist with internship opportunities?

Don’t Rush Yourself

You don’t need to constantly ruminate about your future. It’s good to have a plan and dreams about your career and major, but you should avoid having an existential crisis because of it. Give yourself enough time to breathe out. If you have an opportunity, you can try to take a gap year to travel, work, and figure out where to apply.

The Bottom Line

Many feel that once they apply for a program, they have no way out of it, which is far from being true. You can always make some changes and find the best solution for keeping up with the course. Your college years shouldn’t be an obstacle course racing but a path to excellence and professionalism.