Texas is a big city. In fact, it ranks second for both the most populous and largest state in the US. Texas is known for its oil industry. The total worth of the industry in Texas reached $16.3 billion in 2019.

The oil industry has had some negative effects too. Truck transportation is a major part of the industry. This truck traffic led to many accidents. In fact, a researcher found that accidents were more common during the peak of oil extraction in the San Antonio area.

In addition, since Texas is highly populated, most of the population resides in the major four cities. Accidents, in general, are high in those cities. Luckily, victims of accidents have the option of filing a claim to protect themselves and recover their losses. Victims can hire reputed lawyers, such as the Francis Firm’s Texas personal injury lawyers, to protect their rights and acquire just compensation.

How a Personal Injury Lawyer Can Assist the Victims

Documenting Your Road to Recovery

During the time of your recovery, you will incur a lot of expenses, such as medical bills, property repair bills, lost wages, etc. Documenting this recovery period is important since the documentation can be used as evidence. With the medical bills, you can prove that you sustained injuries due to the accident and received treatment for those injuries.

Gathering Evidence

Next, a lawyer can assist in gathering evidence and presenting it in court. Usually, in a personal injury case, medical bills, bills for other expenses, photographs of the accident site, photographs of your injuries, etc., are considered evidence. In addition to this, witness statements, CCTV footage, employment records, etc., can also be used. All these pieces of evidence can help you win a personal injury case. A lawyer will know what type of evidence will help your case and how to collect it.

Calculating Your Losses

Knowing exactly how much you have lost as a result of the accident is crucial in personal injury cases. In the demand letter, you have to mention how much money you are seeking as compensation. You have to put in the precise amount that you have lost. An improper calculation can lead to inadequate compensation. It can affect you in the long term.

Negotiating with the Insurance Companies

Once the demand letter is sent to the insurance company, they will reject it. Rejecting your claim is a given. But don’t worry, your lawyer knows that and will take care of it. The insurance company’s goal is to lower your settlement, which is why they will reject your claim. They will counter your proposal with a number they think is fair (which obviously isn’t). Your lawyer will negotiate with the insurance company and make them agree to reasonable compensation.

Take Your Case to Court

Sometimes, you will not be able to achieve an outcome outside of court. The insurance company might be unwilling to settle for a fair price. In such situations, you need to take your case to court. Your lawyer will file a lawsuit against the negligent party. The benefit of going to court is that you can claim a lot more than your losses since punitive damages is available.

The con of going to court is that it is a long and tedious process. Most civil cases take around 23 months to reach a verdict. But don’t worry, your lawyer will be with you every step of the way.

Takeaway

Filing a claim following an accident is essential since it is basically the only way to recover your losses. Yes, it is a complex process, but you can make it simple by hiring a lawyer. A lawyer will help you in many ways and obtain the compensation you deserve. The best part of hiring a lawyer is that there is no upfront fee!