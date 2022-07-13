If you get hurt in an accident where you’re not at fault, you should speak to a personal injury lawyer immediately. He or she can help you show that the other party was negligent and assist you with gathering the evidence needed to prove your case.

In fact, you can call a personal injury attorney to visit you, even if you’re in the hospital. He or she can start to work almost immediately. Personal injury cases may include slip-and-falls, hit-and-runs, auto wrecks (where the other driver, for example, was driving recklessly), premise liability claims, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and workplace injuries (that don’t involve worker compensation claims), and product defects.

How Personal Injury Lawyers Gather Evidence

Let’s suppose you get stuck in a hit-and-run. In this case, you’re going to need evidence to support your claim. This may include medical records, which document the extent of your injuries. Personal injury lawyers know how to present this information so it reveals the severity of your injuries and whether or not they are temporary or permanent.

They can also glean court evidence to show what happened through witness accounts, police reports, and pictures. By speaking to a Pennsylvania personal injury lawyer, you can gather all the material needed to comply with the court’s mandates for filing a personal injury claim.

How Personal Injury Attorneys Protect Your Interests

If you get hurt in a personal injury mishap, there’s a strong chance you’ll be recovering for a long time. Some victims sustain temporary or total disability. A lawyer will take care of all the footwork necessary to meet court filing deadlines and communicate judicially. He or she will manage legal motions, filings, and insurance company inquiries.

Insurance companies want to make money, not pay out claims. Therefore, depending on a personal injury lawyer is often necessary if you want to receive a settlement that is fair and equitable.

Without legal representation, an insurance company can make it difficult for you to receive the money you need to adequately cover your medical costs – now and in the future. When you’re well-represented legally, insurers have a hard time stalling or using unfair tactics.

Making a Fair Assessment of Your Losses

If you’ve been injured, you may be dealing with several issues that qualify as legal damages. An attorney can calculate your losses so you receive a fair and just amount – an amount that will reimburse you for the suffering you’ve experienced. In addition, an attorney can assist you with getting damages for future treatments or receiving punitive damages, if applicable.

Most personal injury claims are resolved through negotiation. Therefore, the cases don’t end up going to trial. With a lawyer on your side, the other party cannot trap you into agreeing to an inadequate settlement. Personal injury lawyers know how to arbitrate claims so the other party’s tactics do not hurt the claimant. A lawyer will fight for your rights – even against the biggest adversaries.

Get Legal Help Now

An attorney has a fiduciary duty to place your rights before their own interests. If you believe you need legal assistance for an accident you did not cause or for wrongdoing that led to an injury, speak about your situation now. Personal injury claims have a statute of limitations (two years in Pennsylvania). Therefore, now–not later–is the time to file a claim.