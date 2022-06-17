When it comes to parenting, you have to make sure everything goes right. Having good parenting skills can have positive effects on the way your child turns out to be. This is why it is important that you encourage positive behavior among your kids. Encouraging positive behavior is very important, and there are many ways to do so.

Why Is It Important To Encourage Positive Behavior?

Encouraging positive behavior is extremely important, especially if you want to have effective communication with your child. Using positive behavior strategies can help you:

Build a trusting relationship:

By encouraging positive thoughts, you can have a trusting relationship with your child. This can help you show empathy and compassion that can help you move towards a more collaborative relationship with your child. By understanding your child’s needs, you can look at problem areas to solve and come up with a solution to fix them.

Encourages new skills:

Once you understand why your child is behaving a certain way, you can come up with better ways to respond to it. This can also help you teach them new behaviors and skills.

Paves a path for success:

If you provide an environment that is conducive to learning and growth through positive behavior, then it can rightly place your child on a path toward success.

Helpful Strategies To Encourage Positive Behavior

Here are some of the ways you can encourage positive behavior among your child:

Celebrate any little or big achievement that your child has. You can even make a positive behavior chart and track all the successes. This helps your child gain interest in what they do in order to stay motivated. Make sure that your child feels respected. Listen to what they have to say and see if you agree with it or not. In case you do not agree, try having a conversation and finding common ground. Validating your child’s emotions and concerns is also an example of positive behavior. Do not just push their concerns to the side. Instead, address them. Set clear expectations of what you want your child to do. It can consist of little goals such as setting the table or big goals such as getting good grades. Engage your child in productive activities while making sure that you spend time with them. Even a few hours of undivided attention can have a positive impact on your child’s upbringing. Do not order your kids around. Instead, set an example. This way, your child learns better rather than having any negative reaction to what you have to say. Be patient with your child. Know that every child has a different learning curve which is why you need to avoid comparing them with other kids. Even when your child makes a mistake, let them. This can be a learning moment for them. Practice flexible parenting. If your child is not reacting well to something, then try bringing in a new strategy. Parenting is all about experimenting and seeing what works best for your child.

How To Overcome Challenging Behavior?

When it comes to parenting, there can be times when you would have to face challenging behavior from your child. When such a thing happens, there is no need to fret. Following are the three key strategies that you can focus on in order to encourage positive behavior:

1. Non-contingent Reinforcement

According to this strategy, you are required to use positive reinforcement that is not directly related to the challenging behavior itself. For this type of reinforcement, you have to disregard whether your child is engaging in the challenging behavior or not.

This type of reinforcement helps weaken the connection between disruptive behavior and the delivery of reinforcement. Most people prefer using this strategy when they are trying to deal with children who are engaged in aggressive and disruptive behavior.

2. Differential Reinforcement

Next up, we have differential reinforcement. This type of reinforcement encourages replacement behavior in case your child is involved in some challenging behavior. Whenever your child is involved in challenging behavior, have it replaced with a behavior that is incompatible so that the two behaviors do not take place simultaneously. This strategy has mostly been proven to be successful in dealing with kids who have autism.

3. Response Cost

You can use this strategy when the challenging behavior decreases in frequency. In case such a thing happens, you can reduce the positive reinforcement. This strategy has proven to be quite effective in classrooms, especially with children facing academic difficulties, and so on.

Conclusion

If your child ends up growing up in a positive environment, it can be very healthy for them. To create a positive environment, you need to encourage positive behavior using the methods mentioned above!