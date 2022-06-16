As an entrepreneur, you need to have a firm grasp of business. Unfortunately, not many people have time to go to school and spend several years getting a degree. Luckily, there is a simpler and less time-consuming way to get a grasp of business – online courses. This article presents 5 of the best business courses you can take in 2022.

Every year, there are many business courses available. However, not all of them are very good. Below are five courses that most students can agree are the best:

Business Analytics Nanodegree (Udacity)

Digital Marketing Nanodegree (Udacity)

Business Strategy from Wharton – Competitive Advantage

Introduction to Negotiation (Yale University)

CORe Program (Harvard Business School)

For a more thorough analysis, continue reading.

1. Business Analytics Nanodegree (Udacity)

If you’re looking for intense training covering the fundamentals and advanced features, consider this course. This program should take 3 months, but you could finish it faster or longer, depending on your time. The certificate you get at the end will boost your career, so you might want to get the best paper writing services to start working on your resume. These top writing experts can also set you up with a perfect admission essay if you are looking to get into a business school.

When it comes to payment for this course, you can choose to go with the $399 monthly payment option, or you could pay $1017 upfront for the 3 months.

If you’re unsure if this program is for you, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee. You will be taught the fundamentals of data, SQL for data analytics, and visualization. In addition, there’s a mentor system to provide support to students. The only drawback is the absence of a mobile learning app.

2. Digital Marketing Nanodegree (Udacity)

This program takes three months to complete. It costs $399 a month, but if you decide to pay upfront, you pay only $1017. Like all Udacity courses, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Marketing specialists teach the Digital Marketing Nanodegree, and you get to work on real-world projects and develop various skills like research and creative writing. However, some lessons don’t come with visualization, making it challenging for some learners.

3. Business Strategy from Wharton – Competitive Advantage

This comprehensive course teaches students what they need to know about business strategy and more. It’s provided by one of the best business schools in the world, and it’s free. It takes a lot of time and effort to complete the course, but it does have a good capstone project that brings together everything you have learned. When you complete this course, you can also get a certificate from the Wharton School for $199.

4. Introduction to Negotiation (Yale University)

Within just 31 hours, you can learn how to improve your business negotiation skills as taught by one of the world’s best universities. This online business course isn’t limited to only business, but also caters to other industries, so everyone is welcome to apply. The instructors are very engaging, but the course doesn’t focus much on the psychological part of negotiating. It’s available on the Coursera platform for free, but you can also get the Coursera Plus subscription. When this course is complete, you get a certificate from Yale.

5. CORe Program (Harvard Business School)

This course takes about four months (17 weeks) to complete. At $2,250, it’s one of the more costly programs on this list, but it makes up for it with the high-level quality of teaching. You’re offered eight undergraduate Harvard credits, and when you’re done, there’s a certificate of completion.

Bottom Line

A business course is one of the best things you can do for yourself as an entrepreneur. It provides you with the knowledge you will definitely need in your day-to-day affairs as a businessman. While some courses mentioned on this list were expensive, the investment into your future is worth it!

Author’s Bio

Andrew Mazur is a business analyst and a copywriter. His passions intertwine when he writes articles about entrepreneurship and offers business advice to his audience. His goal is to be your guide through the world of business.