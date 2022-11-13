Custody battles are messy, expensive, and highly stressful. Custody is considered a human right for children, and it can be a very emotional issue for parents who never envisioned sharing custody of their beloved children. No one wants to go through it, and much is at stake. How much does your time, money, and peace of mind cost if you go about this wrong?

For those going through a custody battle, you must hire experienced custody lawyers in Arizona to represent you in court. This sifting process has many variables. A good custody lawyer helps you make sense of this challenging time and find a solution that works for now and for your family’s future. Read to learn how to find a good custody lawyer.

Start with References

Understanding how the lawyer works with other people in your life is essential. Ask friends and relatives if they’ve ever used a custody lawyer. If you know anyone who has, even if it’s not someone you’re close with, ask them for the name of their lawyer and whether they’d recommend them.

If you don’t have any connections who have used a custody lawyer before, try searching online for reviews from other people who have hired them in the past. You can also ask around your community if anyone knows any lawyers specializing in custody cases (or related subjects).

Understand Custody Laws

You should start by researching child custody laws in your area. It will give you a good idea of what you are likely to face when dealing with child custody issues, and it will also help you determine which types of lawyers are best suited for your needs.

You should also talk to other people who have gone through similar situations as yours. They will give you valuable insight into what they experienced while working with their lawyers. It helps you narrow your search and make finding someone right for your case easier.

You should also seek an experienced lawyer who understands these cases. A good lawyer will be able to tell you what your chances are of winning custody of your children and how much time they think it will take for them to get there.

Call and Schedule an Initial Consultation

It will allow you to talk with the lawyer about your case and the issues that are important to you. The attorney can also explain how they’ll handle your case and what fees they charge.

After you’ve identified some potential candidates, call the office and schedule an initial consultation. During this meeting, ask:

What are your chances of winning?

What are the risks if we lose?

How much experience do you have?

How long have you been practicing law?

What’s the typical fee structure for cases like this?

Consider Reputation and Comfortability

What do other people say about them? Have they worked with them before? Do they have a track record of helping their clients? If so, that’s a great sign!

You should also look at the lawyer’s background. Where did they go to law school? What cases have they worked on in the past? Are they experienced in working with custody issues? For example, if you’re looking for an immigration attorney, hiring someone who has never handled immigration cases might not make sense.

Finally, ensure that you feel comfortable working with your attorney. You’ll spend a lot of time together during this process—ensure that your personalities mesh well. Your lawyer should understand your goals. You want to ensure that they’ll be available to meet with you in person or over the phone and respond when you reach out with questions.

Consider Experience Level

Experience is essential because it shows that the attorney has helped people in similar situations as yours. A lawyer with little experience may not offer you the help you need, but an experienced attorney will give you the advice and guidance you need.

What are their qualifications? How long have they been practicing law? Have they been involved in custody cases before? If so, was it successful? The more experience they have with custody cases, the better equipped they’ll be able to handle yours.

Listen to your peers, your friends, and your family. Take the references with salt grain; you will also have to interview and choose. Be prepared to tell your story. Have a list of questions that are important to you. Remember, this person will be very close to you and your child for a long time. Choose carefully and trust your instincts.