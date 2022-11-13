Over 13 million people are reaping the benefits of Invisalign today. The treatment is now available in 45-plus countries. Invisalign is an alternative treatment to metal braces and is preferred because of the clear aligners.

Invisalign clear aligners are removable. You must wear them for 22 hours daily, but you can take them off to eat and brush your teeth. Read to learn the time it takes for Invisalign to start showing results.

How Long Before Invisalign Shows Results?

This depends on the severity of your case, but in general, you can expect to see some results within 6-12 weeks.

It depends on the positioning of your teeth and how much movement you need. If you have a lot of crowding, it will take longer for them to move into place than if you only have a minor crowding.

How Invisalign Works?

Invisalign is a system of clear aligners that you wear to straighten your teeth. It’s an alternative to traditional braces, which can be uncomfortable and challenging to maintain.

The Invisalign system uses clear plastic trays custom-made for your teeth. You wear each tray for two weeks before being replaced by the next one in the series.

Your dentist will create a treatment plan for you based on this impression and the amount of movement needed for your teeth to be straight.

For Invisalign to Work, You Need?

You have to:

Be patient. You must be patient and committed to the treatment. The treatment takes 12 months, and it’s essential to keep up with the appointments. Don’t give up halfway through!

Change trays. You will get a new set of trays every two weeks.

Wear for 22 hours. Invisalign aligners are transparent, BPA-free plastic that is comfortable and durable. You will wear your aligners for 22 hours daily, reshaping your teeth and bringing them closer together.

Wear your aligners as instructed by your dentist. If you don’t, you may not get the results you’re hoping for. Your teeth may move back out of alignment or may not move at all.

Each Invisalign treatment consists of a series of clear aligners worn over time. During treatment, your teeth will move until they are straight and where you want them to be.

How Does Invisalign Compare to Braces In terms of Time?

Invisalign corrects crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, and gaps between the teeth. It’s an alternative to traditional braces made of durable, high-quality plastic. The aligners are removable, so you can remove them while eating.

You’ll wear them for about 22 hours daily and only take them out to brush and floss your teeth. Invisalign takes 6-12 months or less, depending on the severity of your smile issues, while braces take 18-24 months.

Can I Speed up the Straightening Process with Invisalign?

You can speed up the straightening process with Invisalign by following these tips:

Brush and floss your teeth regularly. The more you brush, the cleaner your teeth will be and the quicker they will align. It helps avoid bacteria buildup hence causing gum infections or odours.

Add attachments. The buttons help to move teeth faster.

Wear the Invisalign trays for 22 hours daily, including while sleeping! It will ensure that you get the most out of each tray.

Inquire about the AcceleDent technology from your dentist. Micro-pulses from the AcceleDent system get sent to the teeth, increasing blood flow and aiding in remodelling the jawbones, potentially cutting treatment time by half. In this way, you can shorten the duration of your treatment by changing your aligners more frequently.

Clean them. Rinse your trays in water. Afterwards, fill a clean cup halfway with warm water, and add cleaning crystals. Ensure they’re completely dissolved by shaking or stirring the cup. Remove the aligners while eating and avoid hot beverages.

What’s the Cost of Invisalign?

Invisalign is available from many dentists around the country. The cost of Invisalign varies depending on which dentist you choose and what treatment plan they recommend. On average, Invisalign costs £1,500 to £ 5,500 per tray. You can pay at once or in instalments, even up to and including the retainer.

As with most cosmetic dental procedures, it takes 12 months to get all the desired results if you have Invisalign on your teeth. Part of choosing the right tooth straightening system for you should include considering how long it will take to see your desired results. As discussed above, this can vary depending on several factors. No matter which option you choose, research in advance to find out what others who have tried the procedure experienced. It will go a long way toward ensuring you have realistic expectations for your procedure.