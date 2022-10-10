Software quality assurance is one of the essential tasks that need to be done. Earlier the testing of the projects was done manually, so a lot of time, money, and effort was used it. But now, with the use of the Salesforce testing automation process, the quality testing process of software has become effortless and reliable. This process helps provide test efficiency and helps the companies save a lot of money used to go into the testing process. Even a huge cost difference can be seen in the project’s cost.

The best part about automation testing is that it allows you to run multiple tests at the same time. This process will enhance the test coverage and free testers from running even high-level testing without any hustle. The use of Salesforce automation tools is very beneficial for business. Let’s have a look at some of the perks.

Provides increased efficiency : For testing even software, there is a requirement of a lot of human effort. Anything which is done manually will take up a lot of time, and ultimately testing procedure will become quite hectic. Even the chances of errors in such a process are quite a lot. The use of automation testing in Salesforce will help increase the testing process’s efficiency and try to make a huge difference in the project timeline.

Reduces business expenses : Manual testing will require a lot of expenses that need to be done to make it successful. But with the use of the automatic automation process, there will only be fewer hands on the system that executes the tests and will keep on repeating them. The companies will ultimately see some drastic changes in their business expenses. The project will cost you significantly less, and there will be a greater contribution toward the higher quality of work.

Will detect bugs quickly : Automation testing is capable of quickly identifying bugs easily. There is fast technology involved in the whole process. This can be ensured that correct functionality is maintained across different areas of the business, and this process will quickly identify any bugs if present there.

Documented evidence of testing : After the completion of the testing stage, there can be proper evidence in the form of snapshots generated just to identify the issues which are involved in it. In just with few clicks, all the documents regarding testing will be presented in front of the users, and according to best decisions can be taken up.

Helps in elevating Return on Investment : The use of automation testing can help with the increase in return on investment for the business. Now the testing procedure has become quite very quick, and all the outcomes from it are error-free.

