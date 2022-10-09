The mechanical ventilator market is valued at $5.79 billion today. This has always been a valuable tool, but its use has skyrocketed in recent years to due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Understanding the ins and outs of these devices will help you out whenever you’re in the market for one for your health and wellness. We’re happy to point you in the right direction.

Keep reading to learn more about the different types of ventilators on the market that you can buy and use.

Consider the Ventilator Use

Before weighing specific ventilator options, make sure you understand the reasons that people use ventilators. This is a type of machinery that assists a person with their breathing or breathes oxygen into their lungs completely.

There are several reasons why people might need to receive respiratory therapy through ventilators, including:

Suffering a stroke

Going into cardiac arrest

Dealing with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

To help after suffering an infection of the lungs

Healing from spinal cord injuries

Bouncing back from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

Recovery from COVID-19 complications

Different needs will dictate what type of ventilator you’ll need to use.

Mechanical Ventilator Options

Now that you understand the ins and outs of this medical equipment, get to know the various types of mechanical ventilators. These are often non-invasive ventilators that involve wearing a mask while oxygen is pumped into the lungs.

Examples of these machines include Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and Bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP). It gives your lungs and respiratory system the ability to rest and heal, while still getting you oxygen.

Invasive Ventilator Options

There are also different types of invasive respiratory equipment that you might need to use. Invasive respiratory ventilators involve installing a tube in your trachea. These machines respond to your body’s breathing cycles to automatically give you the right amount of air that you need.

The patient that uses these might require a tracheotomy to make it work successfully.

Consider the Ventilator Modes

Purchase the medical gear that will work seamlessly so that you can take advantage of the ventilator modes that will make a difference. A few of these modes include:

Volume-controlled (VC) ventilation

Assisted ventilatory modes

Pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV)

Take the time to also look into energy saver modes and other settings that will let you use the machine in any manner that you need to. You’ll be able to run it for several hours without setbacks when it also has backup power modes and other safeguards in place in the event of a power outage.

Take the time to shop for the best respiratory ventilators available using this information.

Shop for the Best Types of Ventilators

The tips above explain the various types of ventilators available. Do your due diligence so that you can shop for a medical ventilator that will help you out with all of your respiratory needs.

Begin with the points above and rely on us when you’d like to learn more about medical advice that can help your life.